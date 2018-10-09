England call-up Oliver Gildart to replace injured Sam Burgess

Oliver Gildart could earn his first England cap

England coach Wayne Bennett has called up Wigan centre Oliver Gildart for the autumn internationals.

The 22-year-old, who is set to play for his club in Saturday's Super League Grand Final against Warrington, live on Sky, will help plug the gap caused by the withdrawal of Sam Burgess, who is due to undergo shoulder and wrist surgery.

Gildart, who was Super League's young player of the year in 2017 and turned down the chance to play for Italy in the 2017 World Cup, is the fourth player to be promoted from the England Knights squad set to tour Papua New Guinea later this month.

He is one of six uncapped players in Bennett's squad, which now stands at 23 following the withdrawal of Castleford scrum-half Luke Gale with a knee injury that requires surgery.

Sam Burgess withdrew from the squad to undergo shoulder and wrist surgery

England play France at Leigh next Wednesday and, with nine of Bennett's squad playing in Saturday's title decider at Old Trafford, the coach has been left with just 14 players for that game.