England's Sam Burgess ruled out of autumn Tests due to injury

Sam Burgess requires shoulder and wrist surgery

Sam Burgess has been ruled out of England's Test series against New Zealand due to shoulder and wrist injuries.

The South Sydney forward was named in Wayne Bennett's 24-man squad on Tuesday but will not travel to the UK as he requires surgery.

"I'm gutted that I have had to withdraw from these matches as I love playing for my country and it is a great honour," said Burgess, who has won 23 caps for England and scored eight tries.

"The reality of the situation is that it's imperative that I get these surgeries done, and with a view to the next three or four years, I need to get them done now.

"I'll be watching on from Australia and cheering on England against France and New Zealand, and I'm sure the team will do England proud."

Tom Johnstone is one of five uncapped players in the England squad

Bennett will name a replacement for Burgess in the coming weeks.

England face France at Leigh Sports Village on October 17 before a three-Test series with the Kiwis. The first Test takes place at Hull's KCOM Stadium on October 27, followed by games at Anfield on November 4 and Elland Road on November 11.