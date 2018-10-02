Wakefield's Reece Lyne 'pinching' himself over England selection

Reece Lyne has impressed for Warrington this season, scoring 11 tries

Wakefield centre Reece Lyne has admitted he never expected to be promoted to the senior England squad for the autumn internationals.

The 25-year-old thought he would be heading to Papua New Guinea with Paul Anderson's England Knights only to receive a call from Jamie Peacock, England's senior manager.

"It was unexpected, I'm still pinching myself," Lyne said. "I was overwhelmed when I got the call from JP. I was expecting one off Paul Anderson about the Knights tour. I'm not too keen on flying, although it would have been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I'm sure the boys will have a great time.

"But your goal is to play for the England first team, that's what you dream of as kids."

Over the moon and honoured to be named in the @England_RL 24 man squad can’t wait to get started 😀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Reece Lyne (@Reece__21) October 2, 2018

Lyne could make his debut against France at Leigh Sports Village on October 17 before the three-Test home series against New Zealand kicks off in Hull on October 27.

"Over the moon and honoured to be named in the @England_RL 24 man squad can't wait to get started," he added on his official Twitter account.

St Helens vs Warrington Wolves Live on

England head coach Wayne Bennett has rewarded Lyne for his rich vein of club form this season. After powering home 11 tries, the former Hull player believes he is now ready to make an impact in the international arena.

"This has been my best season," Lyne said. "I moved from Hull at a young age and it took a bit of time maturing. I'm 25 now so hopefully I've got my best years ahead of me.

Lyne had not expected to be called up to the senior England squad

"Wayne Bennett's record speaks for itself for what he's achieved in the game and I can't wait to meet him and start learning off him. I'm sure he'll be able to add a few things to my game."

Lyne is joined in Bennett's 24-man squad by his Wakefield club-mate Tom Johnstone. The three other uncapped players are St Helens prop Luke Thompson, Wigan second rower Joe Greenwood and Castleford loose forward Adam

Milner.