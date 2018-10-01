Ben Barba open to St Helens return

Ben Barba has had a superb season for St Helens

Ben Barba says he hopes he has made a difference at St Helens - and has not ruled out returning to the club.

The 29-year-old Australian full-back is one of seven Saints players who have been named in the 2018 Dream Team.

Barba is also on the three-man shortlist for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel Award but his chief focus is on Saints' bid for Grand Final glory.

"It's been wonderful and it would be a good memory if we could go out on top in a couple of weeks," said Barba.

"I've enjoyed every moment I've been here and I think that's shown in my football.

"I told myself when I first got there, that I wasn't going to just to be one of them guys that came and did his business and was gone.

The 2018 Dream Team was unveiled at Old Trafford on Monday

"I wanted to make a difference, I wanted to leave my mark."

The former Brisbane and Cronulla favourite has signed a 12-month deal with North Queensland Cowboys and says that has given him the incentive to perform at the highest level on his return to the NRL.

"It's a risk for myself going back there," he said. "In a year, I could find myself on the scrap heap. It's given me a drive to really prove to myself and hopefully perform like I've done over here.

"I guess the ball is then in my court at the end of next year and I can go wherever I want.

St Helens vs Warrington Wolves Live on

"I'm getting towards the end of my career now, so I've got to make the best decisions for my family.

"As for coming back here, we've spoken about that and I guess when the time comes, I'll have to make the decision with my family again."

Barba still had a year left on his contract with St Helens and says his decision to leave was purely down to being homesick.

"I lost my grandmother earlier in the year and Saints gave me the opportunity to go back, but I chose not to," he said.

"That was the turning point for me. I started struggling with homesickness, missing my family and knowing what everyone was going through.

Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers Live on

"As the days went on, it got a bit harder.

"Then I sat down with Rushy (chief executive Mike Rush) and (coach) Justin (Holbrook) and went over it. I am so thankful for what they allowed me to do by leaving early."