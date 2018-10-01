Greg Inglis named Australia captain but faces drink-driving charge

Greg Inglis will skipper Australia in the next two Tests

South Sydney Rabbitohs back Greg Inglis was named Australia's new skipper on Monday only to be charged with drink-driving a few hours later.

The 31-year-old was named by coach Mal Meninga to succeed long-time skipper Cameron Smith as leader of a new-look 19-man squad, which is missing nine members from last year's World Cup-winning team, for the end-of-season Tests with New Zealand and Tonga.

But that news was followed by reports in Australia that Inglis, who had been playing at a tournament in Dubbo, New South Wales, had been stopped by police along the Great Western Highway.

He is due to appear in Lithgow local court on 22 November.

Introducing the new Australian Kangaroos' Captain Greg Inglis and their latest addition, Damien Cook! 🐇❤️💚🇦🇺



Well done boys!#GoRabbitohs pic.twitter.com/rZgOfUdtAR — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) October 1, 2018

Full-back James Tedesco, centre Latrell Mitchell, hooker Damien Cook and utility back Tyrone Peachey are the four newcomers in the Australia squad.

Tedesco is the successor to Billy Slater while Cook has a chance to establish himself as Smith's successor in the number nine shirt and Mitchell has been rewarded for his dominance during NSW's Origin series win and Sydney Roosters' run to the Premiership.

Newly-crowned premiers Sydney Roosters have three players in the squad while winger Valentine Holmes is the only surviving backline member from the Kangaroos' World Cup final victory over England.

"This is a new era for the Kangaroos and it is a very exciting one, based on the talent available," Meninga said.

James Tedesco is one of the new faces in the Australia squad

"There is certainly a strong showing from the NSW squad which won the State of Origin series and we have a number of players who performed exceptionally well through the finals series as well as in the Grand Final.

"While there are only two Test matches for the Kangaroos this year they are extremely important to me and this squad.

"This will give us a good gauge of who we will be looking at to lead the Kangaroos into the future."

Australia play New Zealand on October 13 at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium, which will also be the venue for their first-ever clash with Tonga a week later.

Squad: R Campbell-Gillard (Penrith), D Cherry-Evans (Manly), D Cook (South Sydney), B Cordner (Sydney Roosters), T Frizell (St George), V Holmes (Cronulla), B Hunt (St George Illawarra), G Inglis (South Sydney, capt), F Kaufusi (Melbourne), D Klemmer (Canterbury Bulldogs), J McGuire (Brisbane), J McLean (North Queensland), L Mitchell (Sydney Roosters), C Munster (Melbourne), T Peachey (Penrith), J Tedesco (Sydney Roosters), J Trbojevic, T Trbojevic (both Manly), A Woods (Cronulla)