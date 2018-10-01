Super League best of the round: Gareth O'Brien at it with the boot again

Gareth O'Brien's drop-goal features among our best bits from the weekend

Gareth O'Brien does it again, David Mead scores four and Toronto are on the verge of history in this week's best of the round.

Moment of the round

Only one place to start: Friday night's drama-filled ending and some more Gareth O'Brien drop-goal heroics.

Two years ago, O'Brien stepped up to maintain Salford's Super League status with a dramatic late drop-goal against Hull KR and on Friday night, he went a long way to getting Toronto there with a late drop goal to win at Leeds.

With five minutes to go, and the dream of a shot at a Super League place dwindling, O'Brien stepped up from all of 45 metres to strike over a stunning drop-goal which proved the match-winning shot.

Catch it here...

O'Brien produced a sensational drop-goal late on for Toronto to win at Leeds

Match-winner O'Brien praised his Toronto team-mates after their 17-16 victory over Leeds Rhinos

Game of the weekend

O'Brien's drop-goal may have been the last word, but what a game Leeds v Toronto proved as a whole on Friday at Headingley.

A match in which the lead changed hands some six times throughout the 80 minutes, The Wolfpack ultimately claiming a much-needed success at the home of the defending champions showed what they are capable of.

What a night of entertainment it was...

Highlights of Toronto Wolfpack's victory over Leeds Rhinos in the final round of the Super 8s Qualifiers

Performance of the Round

David Mead scored four second-half tries as Catalans Dragons ended their Super League season with a 22-12 win over Huddersfield.

It's not every day a player can say that!

Tries from twins Louis and Innes Senior gave the Giants a 12-0 half-time lead but Mead hit back in style after the break.

Catch his outstanding performance below...

The Dragons' last outing of the season ended in a home victory over the Giants

Where the Super League Super 8s stand...

The regular season and the Super 8s are now done with. We're into the real meat of the season: semi-final time.

On Thursday, league leaders St Helens will host the Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the first semi-final of 2018, live on Sky Sports Arena & Main Event from 7.30pm.

And on Friday, last year's beaten finalists Castleford Tigers travel to the DW Stadium to face the Wigan Warriors, live on Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Mix from 7.30pm.

Which two sides will book a Grand Final date at Old Trafford this year?

The Million Pound Game...

Having only been established in 2016, Toronto are now just one game away from a Super League place - and they will be at home.

Their victory at Leeds ultimately proved not enough for automatic promotion after Hull KR's 30-0 victory over Widnes on Sunday, but the Wolfpack will be at home to the London Broncos in the final ever Million Pound Game.

Can Toronto clinch a step up to Super League via the Million Pound Game?

Having been a Super League club from its introduction in 1996 until the end of the 2014 season, London have been absent for the past four seasons.

They finished second behind Toronto in the regular Championship season but head to Canada as underdogs - even according to head coach Danny Ward.

Danny Ward has led the London Broncos to this year's Million Pound Game

As usual, it should be edgy and it's live on Sky Sports from 7pm on Sunday.

League One latest

With York City Knights having already confirmed promotion to the 2019 Championship by finishing top of League One, the weekend's results saw two more teams edge closer to promotion.

On Sunday, the Bradford Bulls dispatched Oldham 47-0 at Odsal Stadium, while Workington Town registered a 30-18 away victory at Doncaster in the play-off semi-finals.

🏉 Following their victory over @Doncaster_RLFC in the playoff semi-final at the Keepmoat Stadium, we can now confirm that we will face @WorkingtonTown in the promotion final as we fight for promotion.



Details ➡️ https://t.co/R9Tl273ETd pic.twitter.com/BNc24pVVgF — Bradford Bulls (@OfficialBullsRL) September 30, 2018

As such, Bradford will host Workington Town in their promotional final for a place in next year's Championship.

And the loser of that clash will get a second bite of the cherry in a single-leg relegation play-off against the team which finished last in the Championship Shield: Rochdale Hornets.

Elsewhere...

Down Under, the NRL Grand Final took place on Sunday and a fired-up Sydney Roosters team thrashed Melbourne Storm 21-6 in a one-sided affair to secure their 14th championship in the Australian top flight.

Rooster captain Boyd Cordner holds aloft the Provan-Summons Trophy

Daniel Tupou, Latrell Mitchell and Joseph Manu scored tries for the Roosters, who charged out of the blocks to lead 18-0 at half-time before closing out the victory with a dogged defensive effort at Sydney's Olympic Stadium.

The Trent Robinson-coached Roosters claimed their first title since 2013, while crushing the Storm's bid to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Brisbane Broncos in 1992/93.