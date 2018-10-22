Richard Agar joins Leeds as head of player and coach development

Richard Agar, the former Hull FC and Wakefield boss, is moving to Leeds Rhinos

Former Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity boss Richard Agar is back in Super League after joining Leeds Rhinos as their new head of player and coach development.

Agar, 46, who was head coach of France from 2013-15, spent 2018 in the NRL on the backroom staff of St George Illawarra after quitting as Warrington Wolves assistant coach at the end of last season.

Agar's responsibilities in the newly-created role at the Rhinos will include overseeing the club's academy, scholarship and women's sides, along with talent identification, coach education and community club partnerships.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield is shaking things up behind the scenes

His appointment is part of a shake-up under Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield, who said: "Richard is an ideal candidate for this new position given his vast experience both in Super League and over in the NRL.

"Our player development programme is vital to our progress as a club and having a person of the calibre of Richard overseeing that is a major boost for the Rhinos."

Agar said: "I am delighted to be joining the Rhinos. I would like to thank everyone at St George Illawarra for the support they have given me and I am looking forward to this new challenge with Leeds."