Konrad Hurrell signs for Leeds Rhinos

Konrad Hurrell becomes David Furner's first signing

New Leeds coach David Furner has made Tonga international Konrad Hurrell his first signing for the Super League club.

The Rhinos have agreed a three-year contract with the 27-year-old Gold Coast Titans centre, who was in the Tonga side that lost to England in the 2017 World Cup semi-final.

He is currently in the squad preparing to take on Australia in Auckland on Saturday.

Hurrell has played seven seasons in the NRL having made his debut with the New Zealand Warriors in 2012. He moved to Gold Coast Titans in 2016 and has made 116 appearances in the NRL, scoring 55 tries.

He will team up with his Tongan team-mate Tui Lolohea at the Rhinos and be coached by former Tongan assistant coach Furner.

Hurrell training with Tonga in Auckland

Hurrell told the club's website: "I'm looking forward to getting to Leeds and especially having the chance to work with Dave Furner again.

"I have done a lot with Dave in the Tongan camp over the last few years and he has helped me a lot. I am excited about the move and the next three years.

"When I ask people about playing in Super League they always say how enjoyable it is. I just want to play my part in the team and hopefully we can achieve success together.

"I have heard that the fans are crazy over in England and that is something that I am looking forward to.

Hurrell in action against England in the 2017 World Cup semi-final

"I have spoken to Dave Furner about what he expects from me and he thinks my style will suit the game over there. I just need to do my job; do the hard running and make my tackles and the rest should take care of itself."

Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield added: "We are delighted to have secured a player of international class like Konrad.

"Over the years, Rhinos fans have always loved a strong running centre and Konrad certainly fits that bill.

Leeds fans will get to see Hurrell in action for the first time on Boxing Day when the Rhinos take on Wakefield Trinity at Emerald Headingley in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.