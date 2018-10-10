VOTE: Grand Final greatest - Super League's best individual performance

Which player has produced the greatest Grand Final individual performance? Vote below!

As we continue to countdown to this weekend's title decider between Wigan and Warrington, we look at the best individual performance in Super League's showpiece.

On Tuesday, we shared Brian McDermott, Phil Clarke, Brian Carney and Terry O'Connor's selections for the greatest ever Grand Final and put it to a vote for you.

On Wednesday, our pundits have chosen their four favourite individual performances from over the years. See their picks below and vote for your favourite!

Terry O'Connor - Rob Burrow 2011

A truly stunning individual display - and to think Rob Burrow only started the 2011 Grand Final on the bench, a tactic Brian McDermott used to target tiring sides. But Burrow blew apart St Helens with two magic moments.

It started with a first-half try, Burrow dancing through the Saints defence from halfway, weaving and ducking through despairing tacklers to put Leeds 8-2 up. But his second major contribution was perhaps more important. It was 16-all with just 12 minutes to go. Up popped Burrow, scything through the St Helens defence again, selling Francis Meli an outrageous dummy before slipping Ryan Hall away for a match-turning score.

St Helens were broken, Leeds going on to win 32-16.

Barrie McDermott - Leon Pryce 2005

Bradford got revenge on Leeds for their 2004 defeat at Old Trafford in 2005. It proved to be the Bulls' final hurrah - their last trophy before their demise. Jamie Peacock, Leon Pryce, Robbie Paul and Lee Radford were all saying farewell to the club at Old Trafford. And it was Pryce, playing on the right wing, who really shone.

Brian Noble gave him the freedom to roam that Manchester night and he took full advantage. Pryce scored the opening Bradford try, beating the Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield to dart through a gap to touch down. It was the highlight of a seriously impressive display.

As Leeds aimed to kick away from the rumbling Lesley Vainikolo, Pryce was the benefactor, running riot on kick returns, earning him the Harry Sunderland trophy and making it an unhappy ending to my Leeds career!

Brian Carney - Chris Joynt 2000

A display that really put the captain in the saying 'captain's performance'. Wigan and St Helens did battle for the first time in a Grand Final in 2000, but the Warriors didn't count on Chris Joynt turning in one of the games of his career.

There have been few more inspirational captains in the Super League era than Joynt and on that day he was at his influential best. Joynt assisted the first try of the night, popping the ball up for Sean Hoppe to barge over. And the scores were tight when the second rower powered over for his first try of the game, an effort from close range.

Joynt then extended the lead himself, backing up a scintillating Sean Long break for his second score of the evening. Unsurprisingly, the captain was awarded man of the match in a 29-16 victory, making it back to back titles for the Saints.

Phil Clarke - Jamie Peacock 2005

Imagine leading your team out at Old Trafford for the Grand Final. Then imagine leading your team out at Old Trafford opposite the side you'll be joining next season. That was the scenario facing Jamie Peacock back in 2005.

He had already announced he would be joining his hometown club Leeds for the 2006 campaign, as Bradford's treble-winning side of 2003 disbanded. And a Bradford victory would deny Peacock a crack at the World Club Challenge in the following season. Did that bother him? Of course not. The forward was, as ever, the model professional, turning in an outstanding performance as Bradford ground down their bitter rivals for a 15-6 win.

And that was a performance from Peacock made all the more remarkable by the later revelation he'd shattered a testicle in an early clash with Chris McKenna. Peacock not only carried on, but led his side to success in a challenging forward battle. He deserved to lift the trophy into the Old Trafford sky.