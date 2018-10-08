Best of the round: Super League shocks and emotional farewells

Tom Lineham scored twice for Warrington against St Helens

The Super League will reach a climax this weekend when Wigan and Warrington travel to Old Trafford to battle it out in the Grand Final.

Warrington stunned favourites St Helens with an 18-13 win last Thursday and will now meet the Warriors, who saw off Castleford 14-0 on Friday.

There was another shock success in the Million Pound Game in which London Broncos produced a superb defensive effort to beat Toronto Wolfpack 4-2 to claim their spot in Super League next season.

In case you missed anything, here are our favourite moments from the weekend.

Game of the round

The Super League play-offs sparked into life on Thursday with a cracker of game as Warrington stunned St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium. The Wire will now have a chance to lift the Super League trophy for the first time in coach Steve Price's maiden season in charge when they take on Wigan at Old Trafford on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

1:04 Highlights of the tries scored in the first Super League semi-final between St Helens and Warrington Wolves. Highlights of the tries scored in the first Super League semi-final between St Helens and Warrington Wolves.

It brought an abrupt end to the season for St Helens, who led from start to finish in the regular campaign, and, after beating the Wolves three times, finished 15 points in front of them in the final table.

The lead changed hands four times before the Wolves clinched victory over Saints to reach their fourth Grand Final in seven years.

Try of the round

1:25 Tom Lineham reflects on his two tries for the Wolves against Saints Tom Lineham reflects on his two tries for the Wolves against Saints

Tom Lineham was the hero for Wolves with two tries, including the match-winner. Lineham had gone over in the 57th minute, but it was his try in the 73rd minute that gave the Wire the win and sent them to the Grand Final.

Some super-quick hands from Stefan Ratchford and then Bryson Goodwin created the space for Lineham to really have a chance and boy did he take it! Showing his power and his side-step, Lineham still had plenty to do as he danced and barged his way through the Saints defence to score.

Tackle of the round

There were some massive tackles over the weekend and London's defence against Toronto Wolfpack was quite extraordinary. There were no tries in the game but Toronto were denied tries on four occasions, with three of those incidents coming after the Broncos held up their opponents over the line.

0:45 Gary Wheeler tackles Kieran Dixon during the Million Pound Game Gary Wheeler tackles Kieran Dixon during the Million Pound Game

Our tackle of the round does come from that game, but it was a Toronto hit that got the crowd on their feet. Gary Wheeler lined up Kieran Dixon and hit him hard enough to earn the knock-on. It certainly got the Wolfpack's tails up but was not the turning point the home side needed.

Moment of the round

3:47 Highlights of the final ever Million Pound Game as London secured a 4-2 win over Toronto in Canada. Highlights of the final ever Million Pound Game as London secured a 4-2 win over Toronto in Canada.

London Broncos are back in Super League after denying favourites Toronto Wolfpack in a try-less Million Pound Game in Ontario.

Two goals from Australian half-back Jarrod Sammut, allied to a superb defensive display, helped Broncos to a shock 4-2 victory which enabled them to end their four-year exile from the top flight in Danny Ward's first season as

head coach.

Toronto, who wanted to take Super League transatlantic two years into owner David Argyle's five-year target, finished eight points clear of London in the Championship but let themselves down when it really mattered.

Ward, who was named Championship coach of the year, revealed he had to convince the Broncos players that promotion to Super League was a realistic target back in November 2017.

2:22 Watch the moment London Broncos clinched a Super League place against the odds at Toronto in the Million Pound Game. Watch the moment London Broncos clinched a Super League place against the odds at Toronto in the Million Pound Game.

"What have we done? Unbelievable," Ward told Sky Sports. "Speechless.

"What a group of blokes, they have been a credit to London rugby league since day one when we looked around on the first day of pre-season at a room full of kids.

"We lost a lot of experience and we've not replaced anyone. Me and Langers had to drill into them that we were going to do something special this year and they took some convincing.

"But they've not stopped since, they've been outstanding."

Moment of the round II

2:45 Jon Wilkin gave an emotional final interview in St Helens colours after their semi-final loss to Warrington Wolves. Jon Wilkin gave an emotional final interview in St Helens colours after their semi-final loss to Warrington Wolves.

Jon Wilkin gave an emotional final interview in St Helens colours after their semi-final loss. It was not the way he wanted to end his career at Saints where he has made over 400 appearances since joining from Hull KR in 2002.

Wilkin was desperate to end his career with a trip to Old Trafford, but the visibly upset Saints star produced a raw and honest interview with Bill Arthur that showed his heartache.