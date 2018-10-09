VOTE: Grand Final greatest try

Jason Robinson (left) and Rob Burrow have both scored cracking tries in the Grand Final

Wigan take on Warrington in the Grand Final on Saturday. But who will create history at Old Trafford?

Throughout the week, we have asked our pundits to pick some of their favourite moments for you to vote on.

Here, we start with the greatest Grand Final try...

Live Super League Grand Final Live on

Barrie McDermott - Jason Robinson 1998

0:34 Jason Robinson scores for Wigan in 1998 Jason Robinson scores for Wigan in 1998

A moment in the first Grand Final that will stand the test of time because of its sheer genius. A tight game between Leeds and Wigan saw the Rhinos lead 4-0 with just three minutes until the half-time hooter. Step forward Jason Robinson. 'Billy Whizz' took the ball out of dummy half on the right touchline, burst through a small gap between Darren Fleary and Jamie Mathiou and then accelerated round Iestyn Harris to go under the posts. It was a moment of brilliance that helped Wigan over the line.

Phil Clarke - Robbie Paul 2002

0:34 Robbie Paul puts on the afterburners against St Helens Robbie Paul puts on the afterburners against St Helens

Trailing 12-8 at half-time to St Helens, Bradford came flying out of the traps for the second half at Old Trafford, and Robbie Paul's try that put the Bulls in front had everything. Paul Deacon started the move, popping Paul Anderson through a gap. The prop showed great hands to offload to fellow front rower Brian McDermott who, in turn, found the supporting Robbie Paul. He put on the afterburners to see off the covering defence and touch down under the sticks.

Brian Carney - Rob Burrow 2011

0:43 Rob Burrow creates a moment of magic for Leeds Rob Burrow creates a moment of magic for Leeds

Leeds' 2011 win over St Helens was in no small part down to an inspirational performance from Rob Burrow. He started on the bench, but came on with nothing between the sides. It was 2-2 late in the first half when Burrow produced his first moment of magic. He carried the ball on halfway, dodging through an initial couple of tackles to break free. Burrow then went round Paul Wellens, saw off the covering James Roby, and beat another two Saints tacklers to touch down. Simply sensational.

Terry O'Connor - Henry Paul - 1999

0:36 Henry Paul loses a boot but still has enough pace to get over for Bradford...just! Henry Paul loses a boot but still has enough pace to get over for Bradford...just!

The 1999 Grand Final between Bradford and St Helens was a tight affair. Despite being on the losing side, Henry Paul will always have a magical moment to savour. From a Bradford scrum, the stand off made a line break and found himself with the Old Trafford turf opening up in front of him. But Paul still had Sonny Nickle for company. And despite losing a boot on the way to the line, Paul managed to shrug off the St Helens second rower, with momentum taking him over for a stunning four pointer.