Castleford's Georgia Roche wins inaugural Woman of Steel

Georgia Roche, the winner of the inaugural Woman of Steel award, says women's rugby league is only moving forwards

Castleford Tigers Women's player Georgia Roche has won the inaugural Woman of Steel award.

Roche, 17, helped the Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the Women's Super League this season and a place in the play-offs - where they lost to the league leaders Leeds Rhinos.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after picking up her award, Roche said: "It's the best season in my career so far. Coaching-wise, I couldn't ask for any better.

"The girls - I love them all to bits, and I couldn't do this without them. I wouldn't be where I am without them.

"Everything's been perfect. The Castleford men have been behind us. It's only going one way, the women's game, and that's forward."

Ben Barba, the St Helens full-back, won the Man of Steel award - one of his final acts before he heads back to Australia to play for North Queensland Cowboys.