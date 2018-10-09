Castleford's Georgia Roche wins inaugural Woman of Steel
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 09/10/18 8:10am
Castleford Tigers Women's player Georgia Roche has won the inaugural Woman of Steel award.
Roche, 17, helped the Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the Women's Super League this season and a place in the play-offs - where they lost to the league leaders Leeds Rhinos.
Speaking to Sky Sports News after picking up her award, Roche said: "It's the best season in my career so far. Coaching-wise, I couldn't ask for any better.
"The girls - I love them all to bits, and I couldn't do this without them. I wouldn't be where I am without them.
"Everything's been perfect. The Castleford men have been behind us. It's only going one way, the women's game, and that's forward."
Ben Barba, the St Helens full-back, won the Man of Steel award - one of his final acts before he heads back to Australia to play for North Queensland Cowboys.