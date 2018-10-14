England call Richie Myler for autumn internationals and add six Knights to squad for France

Richie Myler has been added to England's autumn international squad for the injured Luke Gale

Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Richie Myler has been called into the England squad to face France and New Zealand.

Myler takes the place of Castleford's Luke Gale, who will miss the international clash with France and the three-Test series against the Kiwis through injury.

He linked up with the squad in Manchester on Sunday and will be in contention to face France at Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday.

Myler's Leeds team-mates Ash Handley and Liam Sutcliffe, Castleford's Oliver Holmes, Hull FC's Jamie Shaul, Robbie Mulhern of Hull Kingston Rovers and Matt Whitley from Widnes Vikings have also been added to the squad for the one-off Test.

All six join the squad from the England Knights party and will return to that squad after Wednesday's game - the Knights leave for Papua New Guinea on Thursday.

The additional players were necessary because nine members of Wayne Bennett's initial squad were involved in Saturday's Grand Final between Wigan and Warrington.

Revised England squad: Bateman (Wigan), G Burgess (South Sydney), T Burgess (South Sydney), Clark (Warrington), Connor (Hull FC), Gildart (Wigan), Graham (St George Illawarra), Greenwood (Wigan), Hill (Warrington), Hodgson (Canberra), Johnstone (Wakefield), Lomax (St Helens), Lyne (Wakefield), McGillvary (Huddersfield), Makinson (St Helens), Milner (Castleford), Myler (Leeds), O'Loughlin (Wigan), Percival (St Helens), Ratchford (Warrington), Thompson (St Helens), Tomkins (Wigan), Whitehead (Canberra), Williams (Wigan)