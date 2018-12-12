Tony Adams to take over as president of Rugby Football League in 2019

Former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams is to become the new president of the Rugby Football League.

Adams, who has become linked to the sport's welfare programmes through the Sporting Chance charity he founded in 2000, will succeed current president Andy Burnham next summer.

Massive respect for way @TheRFL looks after its players welfare and this is a huge honour for me, thank you. https://t.co/QkMcpAHMRg — Tony Adams (@TonyAdams) December 12, 2018

"It will be an honour to become the next President of the RFL," said Adams.

"I am passionate about working with everyone in the sport to raise the profile of mental health, wellness and resilience, for players and for everyone in Rugby League.

"I'd like to play my part in championing this brilliant sport on the national stage."

RFL chairman Brian Barwick said: "Tony Adams is known and respected throughout sport and beyond, not only for his outstanding playing career with Arsenal, but more recently for his pioneering work with Sporting Chance.

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams won the Premier League in a successful football career

"The charity has helped more than 400 rugby league players, since the RFL entered into an official partnership with Sporting Chance in 2011, and Tony himself delivered seminars at Wigan and Hull earlier this year.

"The game has recognised the importance of mental health, for players and everyone else involved, and Tony's election is another significant step in that regard."

New Zealander Carl Hall, a former player who is chief executive at Doncaster, will serve as Vice-President from next July and digital sports specialist Chris Hurst has joined the RFL Board as a Non-Executive Director.