Mikolaj Oledzki signs new four-year Leeds Rhinos deal

Mikolaj Oledzki went on the end-of-season England Knights tour to Papua New Guinea

Leeds Rhinos have handed a new four-year contract to Polish-born prop Mikolaj Oledzki that will keep the England Knights forward at Emerald Headingley until at least the end of 2022.

Oledzki, 20, who was born in Gdansk, cemented his place in the Rhinos squad in 2018 with 22 appearances and went on the end-of-season Knights tour to Papua New Guinea.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "I am delighted that Mikolaj has agreed a new long-term contract with the club.

"He has worked incredibly hard over the last few years to develop his game but he would be the first to admit that there is still plenty he can work on over the coming years.

"He is one of the most enthusiastic members of our squad and he earned his place in the England Knights squad through his performances last year.

"For a prop, he is still young but, if he continues to develop, he will have a bright future in the game."

Oledzki, who has been handed the No 19 shirt in new coach Dave Furner's 2019 squad, said: "It is great to have my new contract all sorted.

"I have signed the new deal because I believe Leeds is one of the greatest clubs in the world and I want to play here."