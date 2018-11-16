Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Carl Ablett sign new Leeds Rhinos deals

Josh Bowden of Hull FC is tackled by Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Carl Ablett

Leeds have announced that long-serving forwards Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Carl Ablett, who have a combined age of 69, will play on in 2019.

Both Jones-Buchanan, 37, and Ablett, 32, were out of contract at the end of the 2018 campaign but have now agreed new deals ahead of a return to pre-season training on Monday.

Jones-Buchanan, who is expected to retire at the end of 2019, has amassed a total of 412 appearances for the Rhinos since making his debut in May 1999 and is 13th in the club's all-time appearance list.



He is currently the second oldest player in Super League behind Warrington forward Ben Westwood, who has yet to announce whether or not he will play on next term.

Ablett, a seven-time Grand-Final winner who has made 323 appearances, has signed a new two-year contract.

Leeds have also announced a new contract for winger Luke Briscoe, the 24-year-old brother of Tom who returned on dual-registration from Featherstone for a second spell at Headingley last season.

Briscoe, who scored tries in 17 consecutive matches for Featherstone in 2018 to equal the all-time British record, will have the chance to fill the boots of England winger Ryan Hall, who has left to try his hand in the NRL with Sydney Roosters.

Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "We are pleased to be able to offer all three players new contracts.

"Jamie and Carl are outstanding clubmen who epitomise the culture and ethos we cherish here at Leeds.

"However, more importantly both players are still able to do a valuable job for the team on the field as well and have earned their new deals.

"There has never been any question over Luke's ability however his early career was frustrated by injuries.

"He is a great example to any young player who suffers a setback. He has continued to work hard, listen to his coaches and give his very best every time he steps onto the field and deserves this contract with the Rhinos."