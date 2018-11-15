Leeds Rhinos sign Trent Merrin from Penrith on four-year contract

Trent Merrin was a Premiership winner in his second season in the NRL in 2010

Leeds Rhinos have signed Australian forward Trent Merrin from Penrith, the Super League club confirmed on Thursday.

The 29-year-old prop, who has played over 200 games in the NRL, becomes the Rhinos' second marquee signing for 2019 after agreeing a four-year contract.

New Leeds coach Dave Furner spoke of his desire to sign Merrin on his first day in the country a week ago and the club say they fought off competition from a number of NRL clubs for his signature.

Merrin, who played for New South Wales and won the last of his seven international caps against New Zealand in 2017, is the Rhinos' fifth recruit for 2019 and follows the arrival of Samoa centre Konrad Hurrell.

"I have done everything I possibly could in the NRL and this is a great opportunity for me to come to a great club with a fantastic culture and hopefully achieve some goals together," Merrin said.

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington added: "This is hugely significant for not just Leeds Rhinos but the Super League competition and shows the ambition of our club to compete at the very top of the game."

The Rhinos kick-off their Super League campaign with a visit to Grand Final runners-up Warrington Wolves on February 2.