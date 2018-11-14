Salford sign forward Gil Dudson on two-year deal from relegated Widnes

Forward Gil Dudson has joined Salford on a two-year deal

Salford have signed former Wigan forward Gil Dudson on a two-year deal from relegated Widnes.

Dudson, 28, who came through the ranks at North Wales Crusaders, made almost 50 appearances for Wigan, including their 2013 Challenge Cup final win over Hull, and spent the last three seasons with Widnes.

He has also earned 15 caps for Wales which brought him into contact with current Salford coach Ian Watson.

"Gil is a player I've known for a long time through the Welsh national side and is a player who always gives 100 per cent," Watson said.

Jansin Turgut has also joined the Red Devils following a loan spell

"He has a good skill level but more importantly as a front-rower he has an aggression and competitive attitude to win his battles which is what we need in our middles.

"I know Gil will come in and add to the 'team first' mentality that we have here at Salford Red Devils. I can't wait for him to get started."

Salford also recently signed former Hull FC forward Jansin Turgut for 2019 following a short-term loan spell with the Red Devils and Widnes forward Adam Lawton.