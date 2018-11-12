Salford Red Devils sign former Hull FC forward Jansin Turgut

Jansin Turgut in action for Hull FC

Salford have signed former Hull FC forward Jansin Turgut for 2019 following a short-term loan spell with the Red Devils towards the end of last season.

The 22-year-old, who also spent time on loan at Featherstone and Doncaster this year, made two substitute appearances as the Red Devils secured their Super League status in the Super 8s Qualifiers.

Salford coach Ian Watson said: "Jansin is a young middle with Betfred Super League experience who, when coming in at the Qualifiers stage last year, showed glimpses of his versatility, ability and aggression.

"He is also a former England academy captain who possesses great potential and hopefully he can fulfil that potential here at Salford Red Devils.

"Jansin brings an extra level of competition to our squad and is determined to position himself as a starting player."

Salford also completed the signing of former Widnes forward Adam Lawton on Monday.

The 6ft 7in 25-year-old was released by the Vikings in 2014 to enable him to move to Australia, where he had a spell with Redcliffe Dolphins.

Lawton said: "I'm really excited to get back into a professional environment here at Salford and starting pre-season training this week.

"I'm also grateful to Salford for giving me an opportunity to showcase what I'm all about in the Betfred Super League - 2019 is all about proving myself and getting back to the performances I displayed a few years ago."

Turgut and Lawton will link up with the Red Devils on the first day of pre-season training on Tuesday.