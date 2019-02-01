Ben Barba sacked by North Queensland Cowboys for 'significant breach of contract'

Ben Barba has been sacked by North Queensland Cowboys without playing a game after a 'significant breach of the terms of his contract'.

Sky Sports News understands the Cowboys and NRL were made aware of allegations he physically assaulted his partner at a casino in Townsville.

Barba had just returned to the NRL following an impressive stint with St Helens, where he won the 2018 Super League Man of Steel award.

Cowboys chairman Laurence Lancini stated: "When a player joins the North Queensland Cowboys he agrees to abide by the terms of the contract.

"After an internal investigation, it has been determined that this player has acted in contradiction to both the terms and the spirit of that agreement.

"Accordingly, the club has terminated his contract and has informed the NRL's Integrity Unit."

Barba was sacked by Cronulla in 2016 after testing positive for cocaine. He had a spell in rugby union with Toulon before joining St Helens in May 2017.