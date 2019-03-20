NRL talking points: John Bateman makes impressive start, Sonny Bill Williams set for emotional return?

John Bateman has made an electric start to his career at Canberra

The NRL is back and Jenna Brooks has the latest news from Australia. Could Sonny Bill Williams not only be returning to the 13-man code, but to a club he has already played at?

It's back

After an infamous off-season, the NRL is in desperate need of some on-field magic in 2019.

Could John Bateman be the player to create it?

The former Wigan forward starred in Canberra's 21-0 thumping of the Titans. Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was full of praise for his new player.

Ricky Stuart hopes Bateman continues his good form against Melbourne

"He's a world-class backrower, you know he's going to play well.

"Anyone who has coached him will appreciate him in your team. He's a real professional who brings a lot of big-game experience."

Bateman, who played the full 80 minutes, made 36 tackles and ran for 154 meters, admitted he was nervous ahead of kick-off.

"You're probably not human if you don't get nerves on your debut," Bateman said.

"To pull that shirt on ... I've really been looking forward to it and I'm really proud. I'm confident enough in myself, know what I'm capable of, but until you actually do it it's a different story."

Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm Live on

Ryan Sutton also made his Canberra debut, playing 14 minutes off the bench. He made 42 metres from six runs.

You can see both Bateman and Sutton in action when the Raiders play the Storm, live on Sky Sports Arena on Friday.

Queensland derby

Round two treats fans to a Queensland derby when the Cowboys visit Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

The Broncos are coming off a defeat to Melbourne, while the Cowboys bring confidence after a win over the Dragons in round one.

Adding to what is always a fiery encounter is the fact Josh McGuire and Jordan Kahu go up against their former Bronco team-mates for the first time since leaving in the off-season.

Josh McGuire faces his former club Brisbane in the second round of matches

McGuire, who spent ten seasons with Brisbane, said he will use his inside knowledge to the Cowboys advantage.

"I was there for a long time and I know the capabilities of all the players there. It'll be different being on the other side of the fence this week but I'm looking forward to playing some good footy," McGuire said.

There's plenty of banter floating around between the two sides. Broncos winger Corey Oates admits he'll be targeting his former team-mate.

Broncos winger Corey Oates is relishing the prospect of facing McGuire

"I'll be running at him. He's probably the smallest forward they've got," Oates joked.

Meanwhile, Kahu is determined to impress not just his new team, but his former one too.

"I'm pretty keen to show them what they lost to be honest and honestly prove to the Cowboys that I belong here."

You can catch the Queensland derby, live on Sky Sports Arena on Friday.

Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Live on

Dragons' early blow

St George Illawarra were dealt an early blow.

The Dragons will be without Tyson Frizell for at least a month, after the star forward ruptured a testicle during their defeat to the Cowboys.

Tyson Frizell is out after rupturing a testicle against the Cowboys

Despite undergoing surgery, Frizell has returned to training and coach Paul McGregor admits he is walking around a little gingerly.

"He's in good spirits, at this stage we'll wait and see, leave it up to the medical staff, but he's certainly not available next week and we'll just monitor it from there," said McGregor.

The Dragons take on Wayne Bennett's Rabbitohs on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Arena.

St George-Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs Live on

SBW return?

Is Sonny Bill Williams headed back to Rugby League?

The All Blacks Super star has been heavily linked with a return to the 13-man code, with a number of clubs, including Championship side Toronto Wolfpack expressing their interest.

According to reports in Australia, the latest suitor is Canterbury Bulldogs.

Sonny Bill Williams has been linked with a move to NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs

Williams left the Bulldogs over ten years ago, but reports suggest the player and club have begun informal talks.

Whether it's rumours or fact, the 33-year-old will have to make a decision sooner rather than later as his contract with NZR ends after this year's World Cup.