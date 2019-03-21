Former Wakefield forward Richard Moore retires following head injury

Richard Moore sustained a head injury playing for Hunslet against Doncaster, which has forced him to retire

Former Leeds and Bradford forward Richard Moore has been forced to retire with immediate effect due to a serious head injury.

Moore, 38, whose 18-season career began at Bradford in 2001 and included spells with London Broncos, Leigh, Wakefield, Crusaders, Halifax and Featherstone, joined Hunslet for a third time ahead of the 2019 season but sustained a head injury in the opening League One game at Doncaster.

A Hunslet spokesman said the player was advised he would need to undergo surgery and would no longer be able to play rugby league.

Hunslet director of rugby Darren Williams said: "To lose Richie so early into his return to the club is a huge blow.

"The club will work with RL Cares to support Richie through this setback."

Moore said: "Unfortunately my career has come to an end. I'm deeply sorry that I couldn't fulfil my contract with Hunslet.

"I would just like to personally thank the club for all of their help following my injury and thank the fans for all of their support whenever I have been there."