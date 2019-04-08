Leeds' Trent Merrin back in Australia on compassionate leave

Trent Merrin has suffered a family bereavement

Leeds Rhinos' marquee signing Trent Merrin is back in Australia on compassionate leave following a family bereavement.

The return to Sydney of the 29-year-old former Australian Test prop has renewed speculation over his future

However Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington says the player will be back in England by the end of the week.

He said: "He's had to go back to Sydney following a tragic bereavement but he'll be back by the weekend."

Merrin joined Leeds on a four-year contract from Penrith in the close season and has played in all 10 Super League matches for the Rhinos, who are bottom of the table with just two wins.