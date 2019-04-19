Sky Sports' Eddie Hemmings says goodbye after 30 years

2:59 Look back on some of the iconic moments from Eddie Hemmings' career Look back on some of the iconic moments from Eddie Hemmings' career

Sky Sports commentator Eddie Hemmings retired after calling the Wigan-Saints derby one last time on Good Friday.

St Helens eased to a 36-10 victory on the pitch, but off the field there was a memorable moment as Hemmings put down the microphone for the final time.

The broadcasting legend waved goodbye after three decades at the forefront of the sport, saying before the game he picked the derby for his farewell fixture as he wanted to go out "on a high".

"Thirty years doing the same job, for the same television company, for the same sport - it's almost a record," said Hemmings.

"I remember it vividly to this day, I watch it back on occasions and the hair on the back of my neck just stands up all the time." Eddie Hemmings

"I thought: I've had the greatest time, I want to go out on a high, I want to go out and enjoy it, I want to go out with great memories."

Hemmings has had many iconic moments in commentary, but his most famous was in the 2000 play-off game between St Helens and Bradford, a part of rugby league folklore dubbed 'Wide to West' in which Chris Joynt scored a try in the final play to win the game for Saints.

"It's 19 years ago now - 19 years since that," said Hemmings.

"I remember it vividly to this day, I watch it back on occasions and the hair on the back of my neck just stands up all the time, and it almost brings a tear to my eye."

Hemmings paid tribute to his colleagues on both sides of the camera, including Mike 'Stevo' Stephenson, the man next to him for the majority of his career in the gantry.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to work for Sky Sports for nearly 30 years," he said. "When Stevo retired, I said I'd give it a couple more years without him, and with Terry O'Connor and Barrie McDermott alongside me the fun has never stopped.

"There are far too many people to thank - but I'd just like to single out our Head of Rugby League Neville Smith and the most brilliant of researchers Ian Proctor, who have made my job so easy.

"Also, to the Super League coaches, who have trusted me and shared information with me - a huge debt of gratitude to all of them.

Stevo and Eddie Hemmings at the Man of Steel awards

"I'll miss it, there's no doubt about that - but now I will have more time for my wife and family. My wife Carole and I have many adventures planned - to coin a phrase from Super League itself, it's a whole new era for us and new beginnings."

Sky Sports Managing Director Barney Francis paid tribute to Eddie's service saying: "What Eddie has done for Rugby League over three decades is truly exceptional. He's helped tell the incredible story of a sport that has been transformed in front of his eyes, relayed with eloquence and charm through his microphone to the viewers.

"His charismatic, witty and straight-talking commentary will be greatly missed by all, but he leaves behind a legacy and many fond memories. Thanks for everything Eddie."

Smith, who also retired on Good Friday, said: "For thirty years Eddie has been my colleague, my friend, my confidante, my family.

"At all times we have trusted each other's instincts and relied on each other's guidance through many a tricky on-air moment and shared the pure joys of broadcasting the sport we love.

"I hope his retirement brings him and Carole plenty of fun and happiness, and I know our families will stay the very best of friends. Ed, Good Luck Old Boy. It's been a blast!"

From all of us at Sky Sports: thank you, Eddie.

