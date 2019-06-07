Sunday's Super League previews: Team news for Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors and London Broncos vs St Helens

Liam Farrell returns to Wigan's squad for the trip to Hull KR

Team news for Sunday's two Super League games as Hull KR host Wigan Warriors and St Helens travel to London Broncos.

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors (3pm)

Liam Farrell makes his long-awaited return for Wigan after recovering from a torn pectoral muscle he sustained in the World Club Challenge defeat to Sydney Roosters in February.

Farrell goes straight into head coach Adrian Lam's 19-man squad for the trip to Hull Kingston Rovers, with Liam Marshall and Sam Powell back as well after missing the Magic Weekend defeat against Warrington Wolves.

New Rovers head coach Tony Smith has Joel Tomkins available again and the captain is set to face his former club for the first time after completing a suspension.

Joel Tomkins is back for Tony Smith's first game in charge of Hull KR

However, Mitch Garbutt misses out as he is banned for one match, while young forwards Adam Rooks and Owen Harrison may get an opportunity to impress.

Smith's first game in charge of Hull KR will see the team aiming to bounce back from a defeat to Warrington in the Coral Challenge Cup quarter-finals last Friday.

They eased their Super League relegation fears with victory over Salford Red Devils at Anfield two weeks ago, however, and a win at home on Sunday would see Rovers go level with Wigan on 12 points.

Tony Smith takes charge of Hull KR for the first time on Sunday

Hull KR 19-man squad: Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Chris Atkin, Danny Addy, George Lawler, Ryan Lannon, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Dagger, Owen Harrison, Adam Rooks, Antoni Maria

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Sean O'Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams

London Broncos vs St Helens (3pm)

Theo Fages will be back in action for St Helens against London Broncos

Justin Holbrook has shuffled his pack for the Super League leaders' trip to London, making five changes to the side which overcame Wakefield Trinity in the Coral Challenge Cup last Saturday.

Theo Fages makes his return to the squad after missing the quarter-final victory over Wakefield with a head injury and Kyle Amor is back in contention too after missing the past two matches due to injury.

Adam Swift, Jack Welsby and James Bentley all come back into the Saints side too, with Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Alex Walmsley, Zeb Taia and Aaron Smith the men who make way.

1:05 Watch highlights of St Helens' 26-0 win over London Broncos in March Watch highlights of St Helens' 26-0 win over London Broncos in March

Broncos head coach Danny Ward makes just one change from the team which were edged out by Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend, with Mark Ioane coming in for Will Lovell. Eloi Pelissier remains out injured.

The match at the Trailfinders Sports Club pits Super League's top and bottom sides against each other, with St Helens having won 26-0 when the Broncos travelled to them back in March.

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, Robert Butler, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matt Fleming, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Olsi Krasniqi, Ryan Morgan, Jay Pitts, Greg Richards, Morgan Smith, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates

St Helens 19-man squad: Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, James Roby, Luke Thompson Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Adam Swift, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote, Matty Costello, Jack Welsby