Tony Smith back in rugby league with Hull KR

Former England coach Tony Smith is back in rugby league after being appointed as the successor to fellow Australian Tim Sheens at Hull KR.

The 52-year-old had been out of the game since leaving Warrington at the end of the 2017 campaign, when he was the longest-serving coach in Super League.

Smith, who was England coach from 2006-09, will take up the Rovers job immediately, having been appointed initially until the end of the season.

His first game will be against Wigan at KCOM Craven Park on Sunday.

Smith said: "It's a great opportunity for myself to get back in and start coaching again.

🔴⚪ Hull Kingston Rovers are delighted to announce the appointment of Tony Smith as the club's new head coach, initially until the end of the 2019 campaign!



📝 FULL STORY 👉 https://t.co/vYa6DjajBU



🗣 WORLD EXCLUSIVE FIRST INTERVIEW 👉 https://t.co/W3q1Po1VJ4#REDARMY pic.twitter.com/UdKYPTpxwA — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) June 6, 2019

"I've had a good break and I'm very excited to be working with the talent available at Rovers.

"I'm keen to get on board with the players and understand where they're at and see where I can help them.

"It's been a whirlwind couple of days for myself but I'm very excited about the opportunity."

Smith takes over a team who are second from bottom of Super League and facing the real threat of relegation after winning just five of their 16 matches so far - a run of form which led to Sheens' departure.

Smith added: "With the talent available, there's a good, strong chance of climbing the ladder to a place which is far greater to where we are at this moment.

"I'm looking forward to that journey and development of players.

"I've had a lot of experience over the years at all the clubs that I've been at, where they haven't been in ideal situations when I've taken over.

Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos Live on

"They ended up in strong positions once I left and I look forward to doing exactly that in this period of time.

"There's a lot of players that I admire within the team, what they do, but t's now up to me to get the best out of them, as well as getting the best out of one another. That's what a team is about."