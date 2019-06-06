Wakfield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos: Tom Johnstone on the road to recovery after ACL injury

Tom Johnstone will be guest pundit for Wakefield's game against Leeds on Sky Sports

Suffering a second season-ending knee injury in the space of three seasons is a blow for any player, but Tom Johnstone much better equipped to deal with the long recovery process this time around.

Long regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Super League, the Wakefield Trinity winger had made a flying start to this season after a 2018 campaign which saw him score 24 tries in as many games and a hat-trick against France on his England debut.

But after crossing the whitewash six times in six games for Trinity, Johnstone's year was brought to a premature end after rupturing the ACL in his left knee in the 32-12 win away to Hull FC in March.

Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos Live on

It was similar to the injury he suffered to his right knee in 2017, although experiencing this situation before is helping the 23-year-old deal with the slow recovery process following surgery eight weeks ago.

"Having done it before, I've got a lot more control over the mental side of things," Johnstone told Sky Sports. "I know what to expect, I know how I'm feeling and I know what's going to happen.

"I've prepared myself a lot better this time, but the only problem is because this one is a bit worse, I keep trying to compare it and think 'why am I not at this stage?' when everything is different.

"I just need to relax a little and let the process work, but it's helped a lot knowing I can come back from it again and how well things went last time.

Lee Kershaw had a debut to remember for Wakefield against Leeds on Easter Monday

"I'm liking where it's going, but obviously it's frustrating and it's not quick enough - it's never quick enough because I'd like to be out there playing on the pitch with the rest of the lads."

Johnstone is not the only Wakefield player to have been afflicted with injury woes this year. Indeed, last month's Super League game away to Huddersfield Giants saw them missing 10 players, compounded by Tinirau Arona suffering a season-ending ACL and MCL rupture in the 26-25 win.

Despite those issues, Chris Chester's side are only outside the top five on points difference going into Friday night's home game against Leeds Rhinos, which has been partly thanks to Trinity's youth prospects seizing the opportunities they have been granted.

Winger Lee Kershaw, who signed a one-year contract extension this week, has become a regular since making a try-scoring debut in the win over Leeds on Easter Monday, while centre Jack Croft earned plenty of plaudits for his display in last Saturday's defeat to St Helens in the Coral Challenge Cup.

3:19 Watch highlights of Wakefield Trinity's 35-18 victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Watch highlights of Wakefield Trinity's 35-18 victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley

"It's these sort of things which need to happen to unearth that younger talent and give them a chance to get on the pitch," Johnstone said. "I only made my debut from someone being injured four or five years ago.

"These things happen; it's part and parcel of the game, and it's what we need and it shows how well the club are going in that direction, that they've got such good players for years to come.

"To still be sitting fifth with the amount of injuries and troubles we've had this year, it shows how close-knit the boys are and are working for each other."

Wakefield have been further boosted by the return to action of maverick half-back Danny Brough following a spell on the sidelines, with Man of Steel contender David Fifita in line for a possible return against Leeds too.

Danny Brough returned for Wakefield last week

Trinity have already beaten the Rhinos twice this year, the first of which was the 35-18 win at Headingley in March where Johnstone ran in a hat-trick.

It is a reversal from several years ago, when Wakefield were usually underdogs against their all-conquering rivals, and Johnstone sees it as a sign of the progress the club have made on the field that they go into this game seeking to make it a clean sweep.

"There was a time when I was coming through that coming up against Leeds was hoping for a win," Johnstone said.

"It was a big ask to get a win against them, so to do it two times already this season and to get a third win would be outstanding.

Tom Johnstone scored a hat-trick against Leeds in March

"It would be incredible and it just shows how far the club has come in a few short years, and is something we could be proud of."

Although he would dearly love to be playing tomorrow night, Johnstone is looking forward to a new role he will be filling when Wakefield tackle Leeds.

That is because he will be in the studio as Sky Sports' guest pundit for the match.

"When I was asked, I thought they'd be asking one of the big games at the club," Johnstone added. "But when I got the call, I was absolutely buzzing to get on board, give it a go and try my hand at something different.

"I'm really excited to get in front of that screen and see what it's like from that side for once. I'll be the one talking about it rather than the one on the pitch."