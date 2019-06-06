Friday Super League: Hull FC vs Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants team news

Greg Johnson is set for his first Salford appearance of the year away to Hull FC

Team news as Hull FC prepare to host Salford and Castleford welcome Huddersfield in Friday's Super League games.

Hull FC vs Salford Red Devils (7.45pm)

Greg Johnson is set to make his first appearance of the 2019 Super League season when Salford Red Devils travel to Coral Challenge Cup semi-finalists Hull FC.

Winger Johnson has not featured for the Red Devils since the 44-10 win over Toulouse Olympique in the Qualifiers last September due to suffering a long-term injury.

But the 29-year-old is fit again and ready to make his return at the KCOM Stadium, coming into the squad in place of Derrell Olpherts.

1:54 Watch the highlights from Hull FC's 23-16 win over Salford earlier in the season Watch the highlights from Hull FC's 23-16 win over Salford earlier in the season

Otherwise, Salford head coach Ian Watson is able to name an unchanged team for the match against Hull as his side aim to end their three-game losing run.

Joe Westerman is back for the hosts after missing last Thursday's 51-8 victory over Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup, with Scott Taylor having picked up a calf injury in training.

Josh Bowden could be set for his first Super League home appearance in over a year after making his return in the win against the Catalans as well, but Gareth Ellis, Carlos Tuimavave, Jordan Lane, Jack Logan, Matty Dawson-Jones and Jack Sanderson all remain sidelined by injuries.

Joe Westerman is back in Hull FC's squad for the visit of Salford

The Black and Whites are aiming to further underline their top-five credentials and go into this game having won the previous meeting between the sides this season at the AJ Bell Stadium 23-16.

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Josh Griffin, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Dean Hadley, Mark Minichiello, Joe Westerman, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Brad Fash, Sika Manu, Mickey Paea, Jez Litten, Danny Washbrook, Ratu Naulago, Andre Savelio.

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Jake Bibby, Robert Lui, Jackson Hastings, Lee Mossop, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Joey Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Logan Tomkins, Daniel Murray, Greg Johnson, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Pauli Pauli.

Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants (7.45pm)

Nathan Massey is set to return for Castleford against Huddersfield

Nathan Massey returns to Castleford's 19-man squad for the visit of Huddersfield after recovering from the hip injury which kept him out of the Magic Weekend defeat to St Helens.

Tuoyo Egodo is the player who makes way for Massey, but otherwise Daryl Powell sticks with the same team which were beaten 36-16 at Anfield.

Huddersfield head coach Simon Woolford is able to name an unchanged 19 from the team which recorded an emphatic 55-2 victory over Hull FC at Magic Weekend just under two weeks ago.

Simon Woolford has named an unchanged 19-man squad for Huddersfield's trip to Castleford

It was the Giants who came out on top when the sides met in Super League back in April, with a hat-trick from Alex Mellor helping them secure a 20-18 victory.

Huddersfield's back-to-back wins over the two Hull teams have kept them within striking distance of the top five as well, while the Tigers are aiming to push themselves clear of the chasing pack.

1:21 Watch highlights as Huddersfield Giants edged out Castleford 20-18 in April Watch highlights as Huddersfield Giants edged out Castleford 20-18 in April

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Cory Aston, Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Mitch Clark, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Jordan Rankin, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts.

Huddersfield Giants 19-man squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Jordan Turner, Lee Gaskell, Paul Clough, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Aaron Murphy, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Adam O'Brien, Ukuma Ta'ai, Matty English, Jake Wardle, Oliver Russell, Sam Hewitt, Louis Senior, Innes Senior, Joe Wardle.