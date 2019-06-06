Super League throwbacks: Wakefield vs Leeds and Warrington vs Catalans

Remember Leeds' Ali Lauiti’iti? Take a trip down memory lane with some of our Super League throwbacks below...

Ahead of this week's Super League fixtures live on Sky Sports Arena, Rugby League researcher Ian Proctor looks at some previous meetings between the sides and picks out some memorable moments.

August 10, 2017: Wakefield 38-6 Leeds

Trinity hammered Leeds 38-6 to complete their first win at the ninth attempt in Super 8s football. Kyle Wood was outstanding as Trinity scored 32 unanswered points - with the highlight being Scott Grix's long-distance try and Jacob Miller's effort just before half-time.

0:43 Kyle Wood and Jacob Miller produced two sublime efforts to help Trinity topple the Rhinos in 2017 Kyle Wood and Jacob Miller produced two sublime efforts to help Trinity topple the Rhinos in 2017

The second-half was a procession as Wakefield climbed to fourth on the ladder…whereas Leeds looked nothing like the champions they would become with their shock Grand Final defeat of Castleford, seven weeks later.

June 28, 2002: Wakefield 32-36 Leeds

An end-to-end thriller in which the Rhinos prevailed 36-32 after a 13-try extravaganza. Wakefield threatened an upset after two-try Gareth Ellis helped them take a 16-10 interval lead, but Leeds hit back in the second-half with Chev Walker scoring twice and Karl Pratt doing likewise with his 77th minute effort proving to be the match-winner.

Karl Pratt secured victory a 36-32 victory for the Rhinos over Trinity in 2002

June 10, 2005: Wakefield 6-70 Leeds

Ali Lauiti'iti produced an incredible display after coming from the substitutes bench in Leeds' 70-6 rout of Trinity. The Kiwi international became the eighth player (first sub) to score five tries in a Super League fixture and four of them came in a devastating 11-minute spell.

Lauiti’iti scored five tries for the Rhinos in an emphatic win over Wakefield in 2005

They were watched by Wakefield's biggest Super League attendance at the time (9457) and Leeds' strength that year was reflected in their interchange quartet of Lauiti'iti, Danny McGuire, Willie Poching and Barrie McDermott.

March 18, 2006: Warrington 26-28 Catalans

Under the guidance of coach Mick Potter for the first time, Catalans completed their inaugural away win in Super League with a stunning 28-26 win at Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Catalans completed their inaugural away win in Super League under the tutelage of Mick Potter

The score fluctuated throughout on a bitterly cold evening, with Justin Murphy crossing for two tries, while Ben Westwood was one of five home try-scorers.

But it was Adel Fellous' effort eight minutes from time that secured an historic win for the Dragons.

July 9, 2012: Warrington 15-6 Catalans

A top-four Monday night clash produced a tense contest in which goal-line defence proved the key to Warrington's 15-6 victory.

A 67th minute drop-goal from substitute Michael Monaghan settled the outcome and David Ferriol later received a two-match ban for a high tackle on the Australian.

1:10 A Ryan Atkins touchdown helped secure victory for the Wolves over the Dragons in 2012 A Ryan Atkins touchdown helped secure victory for the Wolves over the Dragons in 2012

Ben Westwood scored the only try of the first-half, Ryan Atkins added a second for the Wolves before Jason Baitieri hit back with the only try of the game for the visitors.

April 3, 2011: Warrington 20-22 Catalans

Catalans' most recent win at Warrington came when they defied the odds to claim their 22-20 success eight years ago.

With six players out injured and just two wins from seven start to the season, the Dragons were rated no-hopers, particularly when ace full-back Clint Greenshields departed early on with a dislocated elbow.

Scott Dureau clinched a nail-biting victory for the Dragons at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

But the young French outfit were magnificent, and it was fitting that the inspirational Scott Dureau should score the crucial long-distance try with just nine minutes remaining.