Moses Mbye to play State of Origin despite health scare

Moses Mbye suffered an allergic reaction on Friday

Queensland's Moses Mbye has declared himself fit to face New South Wales in the second match of the State of Origin series on Sunday, despite suffering a severe allergic reaction on Friday.

The 25-year-old West Tigers full-back was unaware of having any allergies but contacted support staff when he showed symptoms of anaphylactic shock at the team hotel in Perth.

"Moses developed a serious allergic reaction and he was worried enough to call me straight away," team doctor Matt Hislop told the Queensland Rugby League website.

"By the time I was able to see him, he was beginning to show signs of the reaction with a skin rash and swelling. I started treatment immediately and he responded quickly.

Queensland snatched an 18-16 victory over New South Wales to win the first match in this year's State of Origin series

"His vital signs were observed for a number of hours after the event. He stabilised and made a complete recovery.

"Moses is medically stable, and there is no risk with him playing or training, but he will need to have further tests done when he returns to Sydney."

Severe allergic reactions can cause fatal respiratory complications if the patient is not treated quickly enough.

Queensland vs New South Wales Live on

"It was something that came on unexpectedly. I have never experienced anything like that before," said Mbye, who was able to train on Saturday.

"'I'm feeling sweet now and ready to play."

Mbye was selected as a utility back on the Queensland interchange for the clash at Perth Stadium, the second in three matches in a series many consider to be the pinnacle of rugby league competition.

0:29 Several indigenous players refused to sing the Australian national anthem before game one of the State of Origin, because they say it is disrespectful to their history. Several indigenous players refused to sing the Australian national anthem before game one of the State of Origin, because they say it is disrespectful to their history.

Queensland won the first match 18-14 at Lang Park in Brisbane on June 5 and could wrap up the series for the 12th time in 14 years if they beat New South Wales on Sunday.