George Williams to join Canberra Raiders from Wigan in 2020

George Williams has agreed an NRL move to Canberra Raiders

Canberra Raiders have signed England stand-off George Williams from Wigan Warriors on a three-year contract from 2020.

Wigan announced on Monday that Williams would be leaving the club at the end of the season and Canberra confirmed he will now be reuniting with his former Warriors team-mates John Bateman and Ryan Sutton under former Australia coach Ricky Stuart.

Raiders chief executive Don Furner said: "The club's had success in recent times in recruiting proven performers from the Super League and we believe George will fit into our system like others have.

"The club would like to wish George all the best for the remainder of the season with Wigan and we look forward to him joining us for pre-season training."

A product of the club's academy, Williams has played 172 Super League matches since making his debut for Wigan in 2013, winning two Grand Finals in 2016 and 2018.

Wigan have first option to re-sign Williams should he return to Super League and have already secured a replacement following the arrival of Jackson Hastings from Salford from next season.