Hull FC sign Manu Ma'u from NRL's Paramatta Eels

Hull FC have signed Tonga international Manu Ma'u from Paramatta Eels on a two-year deal starting next season.

The 30-year-old, who has also represented New Zealand, has made over 100 NRL appearances for the Eels since making his senior debut in 2014, earning the Ken Thornett Medal as the club's player of the season in 2016.

Ma'u will now join up with Tonga team-mate Mahe Fonua and former Grand Final winners Josh Jones and Adam Swift at the KCOM Stadium next season.

"I'm hugely excited for the challenge," Ma'u said. "I've read so much about Super League and about Hull FC itself, particularly about the passionate fans over there, so I can't wait to make the move.

"It's taken a couple of months to get over the line. My manager kept telling there was interest from the club so it took me a bit of time to make the decision, speaking to my wife and family to think about what was best for me.

Ma'u represented Tonga at the 2017 World Cup

"Having a young family with a wife and three kids, it was important they were happy with the decision, and they were. We're all thrilled.

"I'm at a stage now where I want to challenge myself overseas and move out of my comfort zone. Hull have given me that chance.

Hull FC vs London Broncos Live on

"I've spoken to a few players I know well about the club. I keep up with Mahe Fonua from my time playing for Tonga, as well as Sika Manu and Bureta Faraimo who I know too, and they couldn't speak highly enough about the club. That made me only more eager to join the club."

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford said: "I'm really pleased to get such a quality signing in Manu over the line. To get that level of player in our competition, at the peak of his career is a real coup for the club.

"I've only heard good things about him on and off the field. I'm sure his no-nonsense style of play will make him a firm fans-favourite when he arrives.

"Manu has a real toughness in his game which I really admire."