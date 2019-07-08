State of Origin Game III preview: New South Wales and Queensland set for decider

New South Wales and Queensland face a decider for this year's Origin series

Team news, views and how to watch as New South Wales and Queensland clash in Sydney to decide this year's series.

Down to a decider

After two hard-fought matches in Brisbane and Perth, this year's State of Origin series comes down to Wednesday's final encounter to decide whether the Blues or the Maroons will triumph.

Brad Fittler's decision to make seven changes to his New South Wales side for Game III reaped dividends as they rebounded from a four-point defeat in the opener to triumph 38-6 at Optus Stadium on the back of a hat-trick from Tom Trbojevic.

Now they are back on home turf for the decider, with a sell-out crowd expected to be behind the Blues when they face arch-rivals Queensland at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

Head coach Fittler had initially planned to name an unchanged team for Game III, but suspension and injury have forced his hand.

Tariq Sims' one-game ban for dangerous contact means Newcastle Knights prop David Klemmer gets a chance after all, having been surprisingly left out of the side after rushing back from a wrist injury to be involved.

Mitchell Pearce has been taking advice from Andrew Johns ahead of his NSW return

Injury to Penrith Panthers' Nathan Cleary means the much-maligned Mitchell Pearce gets a chance at redemption alongside stand-off James Maloney at scrum-half.

Pearce has been one of the NRL's stand-out players in 2019, but this is his first Origin appearance for two years and the 30-year-old has often been singled out by critics for his role in past NSW defeats he has been involved in.

But Blues assistant coach and all-time great Andrew Johns has been mentoring Pearce in the build-up to this match and he has the perfect opportunity at redemption on Wednesday.

Ponga blow for Maroons

Queensland's Kalyn Ponga misses the Origin decider due to injury

Queensland's hopes of thwarting New South Wales' bid for back-to-back Origin series wins for the first time since 2005 were hit by the news Kalyn Ponga will be unavailable for this match.

The North Queensland Cowboys full-back has sustained a calf injury, although that opens the door for Corey Norman to make his Origin debut for the Maroons.

Norman is not a like-for-like swap though and will line-up in the halves alongside skipper Daly Cherry-Evans, with Cameron Munster moving to full-back in Ponga's absence after playing the first two games of the series at stand-off.

Head coach Kevin Walters has made changes in the pack too and there is another debutant there, with Melbourne Storm prop Christian Welch getting the nod. Joe Ofahengaue returns too after missing the defeat in Perth due to injury, with Dylan Napa and Jarrod Wallace making way.

Walters' men go into this match as underdogs, although they can perhaps take inspiration from the last time Queensland faced a decider in Sydney six years ago.

On that day, tries from Jonathan Thurston and Justin Hodges, plus two penalties from Thurston, saw them edge to a 12-10 victory to complete a streak of eight consecutive Origin series wins.

They won a decider two years ago as well to take a 2-1 victory, with three tries from Valentines Holmes helping fire them to a 22-6 triumph in Brisbane.

It is now up to Queensland's next generation to come to the fore if they are to regain the shield.

Klemmer can make up for disappointment

David Klemmer has been recalled to New South Wales' squad for the clash in Sydney

David Klemmer was coming to terms with the disappointment of not being selected when he found out he would be playing in this year's Origin decider after all.

The Newcastle forward was one of those left out of the team for Game II in Perth despite putting in a strong performance in the defeat to Queensland in the opener.

Klemmer was still saddened not to be involved initially, although he understood Fittler's decision to stick with a winning team. Nevertheless, he is determined to make an impact after Sims' ban saw him recalled.

"The NSW jersey means that much to me that when you don't get the chance it hurts," Klemmer said.

Tariq Sims received a one-match ban for dangerous contact

"I'm not going to lie, I was pretty down in the dumps about it, but in saying all that, I understood the reason behind it.

"The boys went to Perth and played unbelievably and every single one of them deserved the chance to be there again."

The Australia international has plenty of sympathy for banned Blues team-mate Sims as well, but his mind is on his own role in trying to ensure New South Wales make it back-to-back series triumphs.

"You don't take joy in anyone's misery, but Freddie rang me last night and now I have a job to do," Klemmer said. "Tariq is still as much a part of this team as anyone who played any part for us this series."

Norman gets chance to emulate his hero

Corey Norman is set for his Origin debut in Queensland's decider against New South Wales

Queensland debutant Corey Norman will be following in the footsteps of his favourite childhood player when he pulls on the number six jersey against New South Wales on Wednesday.

The stand-off was transfixed by Maroons and Australia great Darren Lockyer during his youth and now has the opportunity to represent his home state in the same position.

Norman, aged 28, has had to be patient to wait for this opportunity and he is understandably excited to earn a shot at something he has dreamt about since childhood.

"Locky was a big one for me, because he was just a freak," Norman said.

Darren Lockyer was Corey Norman's hero growing up

"I have always been confident in my own ability. Who doesn't want to play State of Origin in a decider? As a kid that is all you want to do."

The St George Illawarra Dragons player sees his call-up as a reward for his mother, who brought Norman up on her own and worked overtime to allow him to play for junior club Beenleigh Lions.

Indeed, she was the first person he phoned once he found out he would be playing against New South Wales in Wednesday's all-important showdown in Sydney.

"I wouldn't be here if she didn't take me to all the football games and work overtime so she was definitely getting the first call," Norman said.

"It is a reward for her and all her hard work to see me in this Maroons jersey. All my family is around that Logan area and we are proud Queenslanders so it is very special for me and my family."

Referees retain their spots

Gerard Sutton will be one of the referees for the State of Origin decider

Gerard Sutton and Ashley Klein have been kept on as the men in the middle, despite the controversies they were involved in during recent NRL games.

Sutton was involved in the match between Penrith and New Zealand Warriors which saw Jarome Luai incorrectly sin-binned and Liam Martin return 90 seconds early from a spell on the sidelines.

Former Super League official Klein was responsible for incorrectly awarding a try to Cronulla Sharks' Shaun Johnson as video referee in their defeat to Canterbury Bulldogs too, although the pair have been retained after taking charge of the first two Origin matches.

Ashley Klein will officiate in Origin Game III

"This is the biggest game of the year to date," NRL head of football elite competitions Graham Annesley said.

"We need our best and most experienced match officials in the company of the best and most experienced players.

"Both referees have officiated well through the series so far and they will bring consistency to the series, which will help both teams."

Team news

New South Wales: James Tedesco, Blake Ferguson, Tom Trbojevic, Jack Wighton, Josh Addo-Carr, James Maloney, Mitchell Pearce, Daniel Saifiti, Damien Cook, Paul Vaughan, Boyd Cordner, Tyson Frizell, Jake Trbojevic.

Interchange: Dale Finucane, Tariq Sims, Cameron Murray, Wade Graham.

Queensland: Cameron Munster, Corey Oates, Will Chambers, Dane Gagai, Corey Norman, Daly Cherry-Evans, Joe Ofahengaue, Ben Hunt, Josh Papalii, Felise Kaufusi, Matt Gillett, Josh McGuire.

Interchange: Moses Mbye, Christian Welch, Tim Glasby, David Fifita.

