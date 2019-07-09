Josh Charnley extends Warrington Wolves contract until 2022

Josh Charnley has extended his contract

Former Wigan and England winger Josh Charnley has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Warrington until the end of the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old joined Warrington in March last year after an 18-month stint in rugby union with Sale Sharks and has scored 40 tries in 51 appearances.

Charnley, who won three Super League Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups during his time at Wigan, was already contracted to the end of next season but jumped at the chance to extend his stay at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

"It was a no brainer really," he said. "I've enjoyed my time at the club so far and when they offered me a new deal I couldn't turn it down.

"We're a tight-knit group and do everything together. We're building for something big at this club and we're working hard week in week out to achieve something special. To be a part of that would be something great.

"We got to two finals last year where we were a small fraction off. That still hurts the lads here now.

"We've been building and I believe we can achieve something big this year."

Warrington head coach Steve Price added: "We are ecstatic to get Charners over the line. He's been a really consistent performer week in, week out, since he arrived at our club.

"He's a fantastic rugby league player and a seasoned-pro. He is a pleasure to coach and certainly knows how to get over the try line. He's a well-liked member of our squad and portrays a really good image for our sport."