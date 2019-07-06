London Broncos 6-36 Warrington: Wolves score six tries against Broncos

1:52 Highlights of Warrington's 36-6 Super League win over London Broncos. Highlights of Warrington's 36-6 Super League win over London Broncos.

Warrington produced a ruthless first-half display as they brushed aside Super League strugglers London Broncos 36-6.

All six of the Wolves' tries came in the opening period as the second-placed visitors returned to winning ways following their defeat to leaders St Helens last time out.

Tom Lineham, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Jake Mamo, Jack Hughes and Toby King all crossed while Declan Patton kicked six goals.

The Broncos, who sit bottom of the table, were scoreless in the first half but grabbed a consolation try early in the second period through Matthew Fozard.

Warrington's Ben Currie fends off James Cunningham

Warrington's opening score came in fortuitous circumstances as Kieran Dixon, usually reliable under the high ball, fumbled Black Austin's kick and allowed Lineham to scoop up and dash to the line.

The visitors added to the score 10 minutes later when Cooper received the ball five yards out under the posts and barrelled his way through, stretching his arm out to place the ball down over the line.

Goodwin then danced his way home from 30 metres out before Mamo sliced his way through the middle of the line before finishing under the posts.

The hosts went close when Luke Yates nearly dotted down but was beaten by the bounce of Jordan Abdull's kick.

Warrington's Luther Burrell defends against Sadiq Adebiyi

Warrington stormed down the other end of the pitch and fed to Hughes who barged his way over from a short distance.

Minutes later, King fought the ball away from Rhys Williams under a high ball before darting over the line.

With Patton adding each conversion, Warrington went into the interval with a 36-0 lead.

The Broncos came flying out the blocks in the second half, getting their opening score within three minutes.

Fozard picked the ball up from dummy half and sneaked over the line and Dixon added the conversion to make it 36-6.

And that proved the end of the scoring, though late on Sadiq Adebiyi thought he had grabbed himself a consolation, but on the final tackle he was adjudged to be short of the line.