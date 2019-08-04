St Helens win 2019 Super League League Leaders' shield

St Helens have won their second successive League Leaders' Shield in Super League after Warrington's 30-10 loss to Catalans.

Saints stretched their lead at the top of Super League to 12 points with Friday night's win over Wakefield and with Warrington failing to beat Catalans in Perpignan on Saturday, Saints were confirmed as table toppers with five regular-season games still left to play.

It is Saints' eighth League Leaders' Shield in total and will most likely be presented with the trophy at their next home game against Castleford Tigers on August 30.

3:35 Catalans moved back into the Super League play-off places with victory over Warrington Wolves, meaning St Helens were awarded the League Leaders' Shield Catalans moved back into the Super League play-off places with victory over Warrington Wolves, meaning St Helens were awarded the League Leaders' Shield

"We are obviously delighted to secure a second League Leaders' Shield in two years," said club captain James Roby.

"It's a great reward for our consistency this season, but this is just the start. We now must focus on building on this and continue to pick up the wins ensuring we have momentum heading into the play-offs. We also of course are focused on securing the Challenge Cup in the Final at Wembley in a few weeks time.

"I would personally like to thank our fantastic supporters who've been right behind us throughout the year and we hope we can reward them with more trophies this season."