Rugby League talking points: St Helens triumph, Super League relegation twists and a Cumbrian derby

St Helens' win over Wakefield helped them clinch the League Leaders' Shield

St Helens wrapping up the League Leaders' Shield, the Super League relegation battle and a big Cumbrian derby are among this week's talking points.

Saints seal another Shield triumph

The unedifying scenes in Perpignan which marred Catalans Dragons' 30-10 win over Warrington Wolves grabbed most of the immediate post-match headlines, but the result itself led to the first honour of the season being decided.

The defeat for the Wolves meant they could no longer catch Super League leaders St Helens, who claimed the League Leaders' Shield for the second year in a row and a record eighth time.

Friday evening's 26-6 win at home to Wakefield Trinity meant it was possible for Justin Holbrook's side to claim the prize with five games to go if Warrington lost in the south of France on Saturday evening.

That is exactly what transpired, with Saints having completed the first leg of a possible domestic treble with just under three weeks still to go until they take on the Wolves in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Not only does it underline how dominant Holbrook's men have been this year, it also means St Helens are seeded through to round two of the play-offs, where they will face the winner of the qualifying final between the second and third-placed sides for a place in the Grand Final.

On what they have shown already this year, few would bet against Saints reaching Old Trafford.

Mixed emotions on reaching milestones

It was a special weekend on a personal level for one of St Helens' stalwarts as well, with James Roby making his 400th Super League appearance for the club in the win over Wakefield.

The 33-year-old hooker had long since passed the same milestone in terms of total Saints appearances and remains a vital component of the side, despite having missed part of the 2019 campaign due to injury.

Roby's importance to the team was recognised not only with him being named captain at the start of the season following Jon Wilkin's departure, but also being given a contract extension to the end of 2021 in January.

Friday night saw Jermaine McGillvary make the 300th appearance of his professional career when Huddersfield Giants took on Leeds Rhinos, but unfortunately it was not a night for the England international winger to celebrate as his team were beaten 44-0.

More twists in relegation battle

Leeds' players celebrate the win over Huddersfield

That win for Leeds saw them draw level on points with the Giants and move up to eighth on points difference.

The Rhinos are now at the head of the group of five teams fighting it out to avoid finishing bottom of the table, which would bring with it relegation to the Championship.

Four teams are now on 18 points, with Wakefield's defeat at Saints seeing them now well and truly dragged into the dogfight after being considered possible contenders for a place in the play-offs earlier in the year.

Danny McGuire kicked the winning drop goal for Hull KR against Castleford

Veteran half-back Danny McGuire gave Hull Kingston Rovers' survival hopes a shot in the arm too, landing a drop goal in golden point extra-time on Sunday to snatch a 27-26 win over Castleford Tigers.

That also meant London Broncos are again two points adrift at the bottom of the table following a 58-28 defeat at home to Salford Red Devils, but head coach Danny Ward is remaining focused on the big picture.

"We're not worrying about the table and where we're at, just take it one game at a time and onto Castleford next week where we'll have to be a hell of a lot better than we were (against Salford)," Ward said.

Injury woe for O'Loughlin

Wigan's Sean O'Loughlin suffered a potentially season-ending injury against Hull FC

Sean O'Loughlin's return to action on Thursday night was a short-lived one as he was forced off before half time in Wigan Warriors' 15-14 win away to Hull FC.

The Wigan skipper was coming back from a calf injury which had sidelined him since the end of June, but then suffered a suspected pectoral tear which head coach Adrian Lam fears could rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

"It's sad news," Lam said. "That might be it for the rest of the year for him.

"It looks like he's got a torn pec. I don't know the time frame; it may be six weeks, it may be 10 weeks."

The 36-year-old suffered calf problems last year which disrupted his campaign for both club and country, missing the second and third Tests of England's series against New Zealand.

This latest injury could have a bearing on whether or not O'Loughlin figures in Wayne Bennett's plans for Great Britain's tour to the Southern Hemisphere this winter.

Derby days in Cumbria

If you want an idea of how much rugby league means to the population of West Cumbria, look no further than Sunday's derby clash between Whitehaven and Workington Town.

A crowd of over 2,000 packed into the Recreation Ground for the showdown between the League One neighbours, who both have ambitions of promotion back to the Championship after an absence of several years.

It was honours even at full-time, finishing 12-12, but not without either side having chances to win it. Jake Moore missed a penalty for Haven, while Jordan Burns and Sam Dowsett could not land drop goal attempts - and neither could Town's Carl Forber.

The draw keeps Whitehaven three points clear at the top of the table with three games to play, while Workington are holding onto the final play-off place in sixth.

If Barrow Raiders can claw their way out of the Championship relegation places, then there could be a strong Cumbrian presence in the second tier in 2020.