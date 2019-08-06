Morgan Escare joins Wakefield on loan from Wigan

Morgan Escare will spend the rest of the season with Wakefield

Wakefield have signed Wigan's France international full-back Morgan Escare on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old former Catalans Dragons player, who is contracted to the Warriors for 2020, has made only six appearances so far this year, the last coming three months ago.

Wigan say he will be eligible to play against them when Trinity, who are involved in a battle against relegation after winning just one of their last nine Super League matches, host them in round 27 in September.

Trinity coach Chris Chester said: "Morgan will add plenty of competition across the back line and inject some energy and pace into the squad.

"It gives us a big boost as we head into the last five weeks."

Escare said: "It has been a tough few months not playing regularly, so when the opportunity came to go on loan to Wakefield I could not refuse as all I want to do is play rugby.

"Although it will be tough not playing at Wigan, I will take this opportunity with open arms and give my best to Wakefield for the next five games to hopefully help secure their Super League status.

"I've not played much this season at Wigan and I feel fresh and ready to go for Trinity.

"Hopefully I get the chance this week to run out in front of the Trinity fans and give my all for the team."