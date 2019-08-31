Catalans 6-24 Hull KR: Ryan Shaw puts boot into hosts to boost Super League survival hopes

Ryan Shaw's kicking proved crucial for Hull KR away to Catalans Dragons

Ryan Shaw's 20-point haul helped relegation-threatened Hull KR secure a crucial 24-6 win at Catalans Dragons.

Shaw's try double helped Rovers into a 10-0 lead, but the Dragons hit back through David Mead before Danny McGuire's converted score put the visitors in command at half time.

Four penalties from Rovers' goal-kicking winger after the break kept the scoreboard ticking over in their favour though and proved enough to secure a valuable two points.

It was Hull KR's first win away to the French side for eight years, dealing a huge blow to the Dragons' lingering play-off hopes in the process as well.

