Catalans Dragons confirm Tony Gigot departure

Tony Gigot is thought to be heading for the NRL

Catalans Dragons have confirmed the departure of France international Tony Gigot.

The 28-year-old full-back or stand-off is out of contract and, after initially rejecting the offer to become a marquee player for 2020, the deal was taken off the table after club chairman Bernard Guasch lost his patience.

The Perpignan club say Gigot will continue his career at another club and that is thought to be in the NRL, where he had a brief spell early in his career.

Gigot, who also had a short stint with London Broncos five years ago, scored 44 tries and 298 points in 130 Super League appearances in two spells for the Dragons and won the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match in their Challenge Cup win over Warrington at Wembley in 2018.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara said: "Tony will go down in history as the first ever French player to win the Lance Todd Trophy for his performance in the Challenge Cup final.

Gigot with the Lance Todd Trophy after the 2018 Challenge Cup final

"His performance in that game has inspired many young French players to chase their dream and follow in his footsteps."

Gigot is one of four players leaving the French club after Friday's final game of the season at Huddersfield.

Former Australia international Greg Bird announced his decision to hang up his boots in mid-season while winger Jodie Broughton has signed for Halifax and back-row forward Kenny Edwards has agreed a move to Huddersfield.

Greg Bird will retire from the game after Friday's match against Huddersfield

Gigot, Broughton and Edwards will all miss Friday's final game through injury but the 35-year-old Bird will make the final appearance of his 18-season career.

"Greg retires from the sport having made Perpignan his second home away from Australia," McNamara said.

"He made a promise in 2009 to return to the club and stayed true to that promise. He has made a massive contribution to rugby league on both sides of the world during his illustrious career.

"I would sincerely like to thank all four players for their contribution to the Catalans Dragons. It's been a great pleasure to work with all of them and I wish them all the best in their future careers."

Bird is still in talks with the club about joining the coaching staff.