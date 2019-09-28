Wigan Warriors' Adrian Lam 'rattled' by St Helens defeat

Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam was disappointed by his side's display against St Helens

Adrian Lam is looking for Wigan Warriors to right some wrongs when they get a second chance to earn a Super League Grand Final spot.

The Warriors suffered a humbling 40-10 defeat away to rivals St Helens in the play-off derby clash on Friday night, with the League Leaders' Shield winners underlining their dominance this season with an impressive display.

Defending champions Wigan have another opportunity to reach Old Trafford when they host Salford Red Devils this coming Friday and head coach Lam knows exactly what they need to put right if they are to return to the Grand Final.

"We knew they were going to be like that and we needed to match them early, but we couldn't," Lam said. "We had to meet fire with fire.

"They had a week off and they out-enthused us really. We ended up doing things we haven't done all year. Our defence has been pretty aggressive all year and we were off tonight.

"I'm pretty rattled, we went from bad to worse. But we've earned the right to have a second crack and that comes into play for us."

Lam is not looking beyond the clash with Salford, who they defeated at the DW Stadium in the first round of the play-offs, although he vowed there will be no repeat if they gain another shot at St Helens in the showpiece game.

"I don't want to look two weeks ahead but, if we get another crack at them, it will be completely different," Lam said. "One thing we do have in that dressing room is experience and I know they will lift this week."