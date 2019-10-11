Craig Hall leaves Hull KR for Featherstone loan spell in 2020

Craig Hall says he has 'moved on' from Hull KR

Featherstone have signed experienced utility back Craig Hall on a season-long loan from Hull KR.

The West Yorkshire club just missed out on promotion to the Super League this season, losing 24-6 to Toronto Wolfpack in last weekend's Million Pound Game.

They have moved swiftly to boost their squad for another crack at the top division, however, with Hall not expected to return to Hull College Craven Park.

The 31-year-old threequarter or full-back captained Toronto to the League One trophy in their inaugural season in 2017 and featured in all but two of the Robins' 32 league and cup matches in 2019, scoring 12 tries in the process.

"We found out early in the week that Craig was going to be made available, initially on a season-long loan with no call-back," Featherstone boss Steve Gill said.

"We met Craig this morning and got the deal over the line. Craig will be a real asset to the club and will add real quality to our already strong back line.

"I would like to thank Mike Smith [CEO at Hull KR] for the professional way the deal went through."

Hall, who also played for Hull FC, Wakefield and Leigh before returning for a second spell at Rovers in the middle of the 2018 season, signed a contract for 2020 in June but hinted he may have played his last match for the club.

"It's a really good opportunity for me," Hall said.

"I've moved on from Hull KR now and, with the way that Featherstone Rovers played, especially towards the back end of the season, hopefully I can add something to that."

Meanwhile, Hull KR have signed 24-year-old Greg Minikin from Castleford Tigers on a two-year contract.