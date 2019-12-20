Rob Burrow inspired by Doddie Weir following motor neurone disease diagnosis

Rob Burrow wants to help Doddie Weir raise motor neurone disease awareness after his own diagnosis

Rob Burrow has vowed to help Doddie Weir raise awareness of motor neurone disease, following support from the former Scotland rugby union international in the wake of his own recent diagnosis.

Former Leeds Rhinos star Burrow, who retired after winning his eighth Super League Grand Final at the end of the 2017 season, announced on Thursday he was battling the illness.

But the 37-year-old is encouraged about the future after speaking this week with Weir, who released a documentary on Monday on his own fight against MND and his search for a cure.

"How lucky am I to be able to meet somebody who's in the press, has just won an award on Sunday, done a documentary on it, and he's gone out of his way for me," Burrow said of Weir.

"He's done three years of work, so I've got it at the best time in a way. He had nothing, he had to start doing this. I can't be better off in the circumstances really.

"(It was) very inspiring before even meeting him. In fact, if I hadn't have met him, I was still inspired enough to kick on. Just to ask him questions was really interesting."

Burrow is now determined to play his part alongside Weir in the ongoing struggle to combat what is at present an incurable disease.

"Listening to Doddie makes you think 'Wow! I will be inundated with people trying to help me'," Burrow said. "But as Doddie says, what would the postman do, or the guy who works at a shop? They might not get diagnosed for months.

"I got it (diagnosed) in three weeks because I was lucky that I had people who could get me private (health care). Doddie said he had it for a year before he was diagnosed.

Doddie Weir has done much to raise awareness of MND

"Because there's no help for it, I'm more than happy to get on board with Doddie and maybe start something up down here where people can be helped.

"In 10 years' time they might find a cure and heal somebody, so I'm massively keen to help. Life changes now and it'll never be the same, but if I can do what I can with awareness and funds then I'm keen to do that."

Burrow, who made 492 appearances as a one-club man with Leeds, alongside winning 15 caps for England and five for Great Britain, is adamant he now "just wants to get on with life", to such an extent he will continue in his role as head coach of Leeds' reserve team for as long as he is able.

"While I am able-bodied and feel fit, strong and healthy, I want to do normal things and not be treated any differently," Burrow, who was diagnosed a week ago, said.

"What I don't want is pity. I think that's the scary thing, that people feel sorry for you. I don't want that, I just want to crack on like normal."