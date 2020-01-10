Rugby League News

Red Star Belgrade intend to apply to RFL for League 1 place

Last Updated: 10/01/20 12:05pm

Serbian club Red Star Belgrade want a place in League 1
Red Star Belgrade have confirmed they intend to apply to the Rugby Football League for a place in League 1, possibly as soon as 2021.

The Serbian club played in the Challenge Cup in 2019, losing 38-10 to Cumbrian amateur side Millom.

Red Star are now in the process of raising sufficient investment in order to submit their bid to enter the league.

In a statement, the club said: "Red Star Belgrade have held general discussions and believe there is strong potential for our bid once it is formally submitted.

"We love the game of rugby league and want to see it rise in popularity. We hope to be a model of future expansion across Europe."

The RFL has already given the go-ahead for New York and a re-located Hemel club based in Ottawa to enter League 1 in 2021.

