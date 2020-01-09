Warrington's Gareth Widdop picks up injury in training

Gareth Widdop will not be available until the match against Toronto Wolfpack

Warrington Wolves will be without new marquee signing Gareth Widdop for the start of the Super League season.

The England international has joined the Wolves on a three-year deal from St George Illawarra - but he is set to miss the first three games of the 2020 campaign.

A club statement read: "Warrington Wolves can confirm that marquee signing Gareth Widdop has picked up a lower limb injury in training, having rolled his ankle.



"He is likely to miss the start of the season with his current prognosis looking at a return around round four.



"Widdop will continue to be assessed, with updates to follow accordingly."

Warrington kick off the 2020 campaign with a home game against 2018 champions Wigan on January 30.

But the timescale outlined in the statement suggests Widdop will not be available until the match against Toronto Wolfpack on February 21.

Widdop played in all four games on the Great Britain Lions tour to New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in the autumn.

His injury comes almost 12 months to the day since his predecessor and fellow England half-back Kevin Brown suffered a torn Achilles, which ruled him out for the season.

Brown has since recovered and has joined Salford, with Widdop being handed the number seven shirt by coach Steve Price for the new season.

Widdop's absence is likely to mean another run in the first team for Dec Patton, who deputised for Brown throughout 2019.