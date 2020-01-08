Prince Harry to host 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw

Prince Harry will host the Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace will stage the draw for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and will be hosted by Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex, who succeeded the Queen as patron of the Rugby Football League in December 2016 and presented the 2019 Challenge Cup at Wembley, will oversee the draw for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments on January 16.

Each draw will be streamed live across RLWC2021 and the Royal Family's Twitter and Facebook channels and will be attended by representatives from all 21 nations taking part across the three events.

World Cup chief executive Jon Dutton said: "We are delighted and honoured that The Duke of Sussex will be hosting the draws from one of the most famous landmarks in the world.

"His achievements in driving inclusivity in sport with the Invictus Games and his wider projects within rugby league makes him the perfect fit for the draw."

The 16-nation men's World Cup will kick off with the opening ceremony on October 23, 2021, at St James' Park, Newcastle, where England will play the opening fixture.

Matches will also be held at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Anfield, culminating with a double-header men's and women's final at Old Trafford.