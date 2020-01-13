Hull KR's Mose Masoe 'improving' after surgery on serious spinal injury

Mose Masoe sustained the injury two minutes into the pre-season trial match

Mose Masoe is "improving" following an operation on a serious spinal injury he suffered during Hull KR's friendly with Wakefield Trinity.

Masoe was taken to Leeds General hospital during his side's 18-6 friendly defeat at Wakefield and underwent surgery late on Sunday night.

The former St Helens front rower sustained the injury two minutes into the pre-season trial match and was given oxygen on the pitch.

After a delay of around 10 minutes Masoe was carried off on a stretcher before being taken to the nearby hospital.

Hull KR issued a statement on Monday, that said: "Following Mose's surgery last night, he is awake and alert and has continued to show signs of improvement.

"Mose has an overwhelmingly positive mindset and would like to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes.

"He would also like to extend special thanks to staff at Leeds General Infirmary for their unbelievable care.

"The club will continue to provide further updates as soon as they can, and in the meantime would ask for privacy for Mose and his family at such a difficult time."

The Rugby League Benevolent Fund have paid for the player's family to fly over from Australia to be with him.

The 30-year-old Samoa international played in the NRL for Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers before moving to St Helens in 2014 and is in his second full season with Hull KR after helping them gain promotion from the Championship in 2017.

Rovers also lost second-rower Weller Hauraki, who was captaining the team, with an ankle injury early in the second half of Sunday's and he is set to undergo scans to determine the extent of the problem.