Super League 2020: Toronto Wolfpack, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors team guide

Sonny Bill Williams and Toronto make their Super League bow in 2020

In the final part of our 2020 Super League team guide, we run the rule over Toronto Wolfpack, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors...

Toronto Wolfpack

Brian McDermott guided Toronto to promotion in 2019

Coach: Brian McDermott.

Captain: Josh McCrone.

2019 finish: First in Championship, promoted via Million Pound Game.

2019 leading scorers: Tries - Matty Russell 27; Points - Gareth O'Brien 278.

Ground: Lamport Stadium (9,600 capacity).

In: James Cunningham (London Broncos), Brad Singleton (Leeds Rhinos), Sonny Bill Williams (Blues RU).

Out: Bob Beswick (Newcastle Thunder), Ryan Brierley, Nick Rawsthorne (both Hull KR), Ashton Sims (retired).

Sonny Bill Williams signing for Toronto has generated worldwide headlines

One to watch: Sonny Bill Williams. Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott has tried his best to downplay expectations on the New Zealand star, but the eyes of the rugby league world and beyond will be watching closely to see what impact back row Williams will have for the Canadian side.

Brian Carney's view: "Brian McDermott has spoken frequently about the fact Toronto only have a 23-man squad going into the season. I think St Helens used 28 players last season, and you are asking for a lot to go your way to be able to go through a season and be competitive with a 23-man squad.

"I can only imagine they have something up their sleeve. Jon Wilkin referred to the quality in their squad as opposed the quantity, but they're going to need body numbers because injuries happen and the other things which are part and parcel of the game.

"People will point to the balance in their squad as well. They have got an awful lot of money invested in two really exceptional players in Ricky Leutele and Sonny Bill Williams, and while people might think they only count as £150,000 each on the salary cap, that's still £300,000 in a centre and a back row.

"There are plenty of key positions on a rugby league field which Toronto will maybe, in future years, need to look at strengthening themselves in.

"They need to avoid relegation and establish themselves as a Super League team. For a side which is just over three years old, that's like winning a trophy. If they're in Super League this time next year, it's been a successful season."

Wakefield Trinity

Chris Chester will be hoping Wakefield do not have to contend with another year of injury woe

Coach: Chris Chester.

Captain: Jacob Miller.

2019 finish: Ninth.

2019 leading scorers: Tries - Ryan Hampshire 14; Points - Danny Brough 157.

Ground: Mobile Rocket Stadium (9,333 capacity).

In: Jay Pitts, Alex Walker (both London Broncos), Joe Westerman, Chris Green (both Hull FC), Josh Wood (Salford Red Devils), Brad Walker (Widnes Vikings), Adam Tangata (Halifax, loan).

Out: Anthony England (Bradford Bulls), Pauli Pauli (Salford Red Devils), Tyler Randell (Maitland Pickers, Australia), Chris Annakin (Dewsbury Rams), Keegan Hirst (Halifax), Lewis Wray (Keighley), Luke Hooley (Batley), Morgan Escare, (loan finished).

Tom Johnstone is fully fit again for Wakefield

One to watch: Tom Johnstone. One of the most exciting young wide players in Super League, Johnstone's progress has been curtailed over the past two years due to injury. If he can stay clear of those, the 24-year-old winger will be a real danger for Wakefield.

Phil Clarke's view: "In some ways it seems as though Trinity had been over performing for the last few years and came back down to compete with the teams that they usually battle against in 2019.

"Every team gets injuries, but the ones Wakefield suffered in 2019 seemed to have a bigger impact on them. Bill Tupou and David Fifita would have been contenders for Man of Steel had they been fit and played every game. I also think Matt Ashurst and Tom Johnstone are top-class men who would have made the team much stronger.

"It was a worry they only won two of their last nine matches in Super League, one of those to send London Broncos down. Has their bubble burst? Well, they have recruited an exciting full-back in Alex Walker and have a man who I think will really stand out in Kelepi Tanginoa, but I can't see them making the top half of the table.

"Their Round 1 game at Hull KR is possibly the most difficult as it is one they are expected to win - a bit like 12 months before when they travelled to London to start the season. Professional sport is all about handling pressure and Trinity are under it from the very first whistle."

Warrington Wolves

Steve Price has his sights on the Super League trophy in 2020

Coach: Steve Price.

Co-captains: Chris Hill and Jack Hughes.

2019 finish: Fourth.

2019 leading scorers: Tries - Blake Austin 18; Points - Stefan Ratchford 184.

Ground: Halliwell Jones Stadium (15,000 capacity).

In: Leilani Latu (Gold Coast Titans), Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons), Anthony Gelling, Keenan Brand (both Widnes Vikings), Matty Ashton (Swinton Lions), Samy Kibula (Wigan Warriors).

Out: Bryson Goodwin (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Kevin Brown (Salford Red Devils), Lama Tasi (released), Pat Moran (Widnes Vikings), Harvey Livett (Hull KR, loan), Ben Westwood (retired).

Anthony Gelling could make a big impact for Warrington this year

One to watch: Anthony Gelling. Back in Super League after two years out of the competition, Gelling brings plenty of skill and a major attacking threat to Warrington's three-quarters. The Wolves beat off stiff competition for his signature and will hope he can help them claim a first Super League title.

Terry O'Connor's view: "Warrington have done well in the Challenge Cup over the past 10 years, but the Super League Grand Final is the one they want - even the League Leaders' Shield, to show they have been the most consistent.

"They've got two very wealthy backers in Stuart Middleton and Simon Moran. If (CEO) Karl Fitzpatrick or Steve Price say they want something, they have it the next day. A lot of clubs will beg to go on training camps or something coming into the club, but they're not afraid of spending it.

"With that, Steve Price has got everything he wants. They lost 13 games last season, which is 10 more than champions St Helens lost, and Saints are the benchmark and Warrington have got to set the target of being that benchmark.

"The mindset has got to be the same as when they beat St Helens in the Challenge Cup final on the big stage at Wembley last year - but they've got to do that week in week out, then nail that Grand Final spot and lift the big trophy."

Wigan Warriors

Adrian Lam will aim for a return to the Grand Final for Wigan in 2020

Coach: Adrian Lam.

Captain: Sean O'Loughlin.

2019 finish: Second.

2019 leading scorers: Tries - George Williams 15; Points - Zak Hardaker 231.

Ground: DW Stadium (25,133 capacity).

In: George Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jackson Hastings, Jake Bibby (both Salford Red Devils), Mitch Clark (Castleford Tigers), Kai Pearce-Paul (London Broncos).

Out: George Williams (Canberra Raiders), Dan Sarginson (Salford Red Devils), Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons), Samy Kibula (Warrington Wolves), Callum Field, Jarrod Sammut (both Leigh Centurions), Josh Woods, Craig Mullen (Leigh Centurions, loan), James Worthington (Oldham), Gabe Hamlin (released).

Can Jackson Hastings replicate his Man of Steel form for Warrington?

One to watch: Jackson Hastings. The reigning Man of Steel Hastings showed his talents last year, leading Salford to the Super League Grand Final, and there will be plenty of attention on whether he can replicate that form for the Warriors - particularly following George Williams' departure.

Barrie McDermott's view: "Adrian Lam's reign as Wigan head coach got off to a mixed start, but when everything clicked there were few teams in Super League who could match them in 2019 - aside, of course, from their old rivals St Helens.

"The Warriors got within 80 minutes of a return to the Grand Final and will be expecting to go at least one better in 2020. The loss of influential half-back George Williams to Canberra Raiders will of course be felt, but in comes Man of Steel Jackson Hastings to add some dynamism to the halves.

"Also coming in is George Burgess, who earned plenty of plaudits for his displays in South Sydney Rabbitohs' pack alongside brothers Tom and the now-retired Sam. He adds more power and strength to an already-imposing set of forwards.

"Having looked at their pre-season games they appear more willing to throw the ball around for 2020, so my tip for top try-scorer this year is Liam Marshall. Keep an eye out for 19-year-old prop Ethan Havard as well, who I believe could be a surprise package this year.

"I fully expect Wigan to be competing at the sharp end of the table again this year. Whether they will be able to match St Helens and claim some silverware should be compulsive viewing."