Sam Burgess taking part in Rob Burrow benefit bike ride

Sam Burgess lost his father to MND in 2007 and is now raising funds for Rob Burrow, who has also been diagnosed with the disease

Former England forward Sam Burgess is taking part in a long-distance bike trip to raise money for his old team-mate Rob Burrow.

Ex-Bradford Bulls and South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Burgess was forced to retire at the end of the 2019 season due to a chronic shoulder injury.

Burgess will be one of 20 riders taking part in a 500-mile off-road cycle trip from Niagara Falls to Manhattan in May.

The 31-year-old has been given leave by Souths - where he now coaches - to take part and will split the money he raises between Burrow, who has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), and rugby league charity RL Cares.

0:33 An emotional Rob Burrow took to the field for the final time to a standing ovation at a sold-out Headingley An emotional Rob Burrow took to the field for the final time to a standing ovation at a sold-out Headingley

"I was really moved when I heard of Rob's diagnosis," he said.

"MND is a horrible disease and one that my own family know all too well from losing our dad, Mark, to it back in 2007.

"When the docs advised me not to play again last year because of my crocked shoulder, it was devastating news, but Rob's situation puts everything into perspective."