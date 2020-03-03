England head coach Shaun Wane names first squad ahead of end-of-year Ashes series

Gareth Widdop has been left out of Shaun Wane's squad for the get-together on March 23

Gareth Widdop is the most notable omission from new national coach Shaun Wane's first England squad.

The 30-year-old Warrington Wolves half-back or full-back has been a virtual ever-present in the England team since making his debut under Steve McNamara in 2010.

But Widdop has been left out of a list of 31 players chosen by Wane to attend a get-together at Old Trafford on March 23 as part of the preparations for the end-of-year Ashes series against Australia.

Wane, who has succeeded Wayne Bennett as England head coach, has also ignored Australia-born duo Jackson Hastings and Blake Austin, both of whom quality through English grandparents and played for Great Britain on their recent tour to New Zealand.

There is no place at this stage for Wigan Warriors and England captain Sean O'Loughlin either, who plans to retire at the end of the year, while Hull utility back Jake Connor is another eye-catching absentee.

"It's too early to be selecting Ashes squads - a lot can happen between now and the end of the season - but I've invited a group of players who are uppermost in my thoughts right now.

"I want to tell them that face to face and share with them my plans for the rest of the year," Wane said.

Shaun Wane was named as Wayne Bennett's replacement last month

"I'm very excited about the prospect of working with them and the players who most impress will be the ones selected for the Ashes series.

"I realise that there are some notable exceptions at this stage and I would say to those players this isn't the squad, the door is never closed and outstanding form will be rewarded."

The new faces called up by Wane include Josh Griffin (Hull FC), Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers), Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils), Dom Manfredi (Wigan) and Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos).

There are potential recalls to the England set-up for Wigan second row Liam Farrell and Warrington winger Josh Charnley as well.

Paul McShane is among the newcomers in Shaun Wane's first England squad

Wane has named a further eight NRL-based players on his watch list, which does not include former Leeds winger Ryan Hall, England's record try-scorer who has struggled with knee injuries since moving to Sydney Roosters.

Former Leeds skipper Kallum Watkins, now at the Gold Coast Titans, is on that list, along with Canberra Raiders quintet John Bateman, Josh Hodgson, Ryan Sutton, Elliott Whitehead and George Williams, Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs) and James Graham (St George Illawarra Dragons).

Meanwhile, five members of the successful 2018 England Academy team are among a host of new faces England Knights head coach Paul Anderson is considering for selection.

They are the Wigan trio of Ethan Havard, Harry Smith and Morgan Smithies, Huddersfield's Oliver Wilson and St Helens' Jack Welsby.

England squad: Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Chris Hill, Mike Cooper, Jack Hughes, Ben Currie, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford (all Warrington Wolves), Niall Evalds, Dan Sarginson (both Salford), Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Zak Hardaker, Dom Manfredi (all Wigan Warriors), Luke Gale, Harry Newman (both Leeds Rhinos), Josh Griffin, Josh Jones, Scott Taylor (all Hull FC), Tom Johnstone, Reece Lyne (both Wakefield Trinity), Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Alex Walmsley (all St Helens), Paul McShane, Liam Watts (both Castleford Tigers), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons).

England Knights squad: Matty Ashton, Toby King, Danny Walker (all Warrington Wolves), Jack Ashworth, Matty Lees, Aaron Smith, Jack Welsby (all St Helens), Jake Bibby, Ethan Havard, Liam Marshall, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (all Wigan Warriors), Rob Butler (London Broncos), Tom Davies, Matt Whitley (both Catalans Dragon), Matty English, Darnell McIntosh, Adam O'Brien, Jake Wardle, Oliver Wilson (all Huddersfield Giants), George Lawler, Greg Minikin (Hull KR), Kruise Leeming, Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, Jack Walker (all Leeds Rhinos), Mike McMeeken, Danny Richardson, Jake Trueman (all Castleford Tigers), Masimbaashe Matongo (Hull FC).